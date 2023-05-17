PROVIDENCE – State Sen. Meghan Kallman was honored by Clean Water Action as an Environmental Champion for her work promoting environmental protection and sustainability. The award was presented May 12 at the organization’s 21st annual Breakfast of Champions.

“Organizations like Clean Water Action are at the forefront of creating a just, sustainable world for all of us,” said Sen. Kallman, who represents District 15, Pawtucket, Providence. “From protecting our kids from dangerous chemicals to building good public transit to combating climate change, we’re all in this together and I’m grateful for the work Clean Water Action does every day. It’s truly an honor to be recognized.”

