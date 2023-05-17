PROVIDENCE – State Sen. Meghan Kallman was honored by Clean Water Action as an Environmental Champion for her work promoting environmental protection and sustainability. The award was presented May 12 at the organization’s 21st annual Breakfast of Champions.
“Organizations like Clean Water Action are at the forefront of creating a just, sustainable world for all of us,” said Sen. Kallman, who represents District 15, Pawtucket, Providence. “From protecting our kids from dangerous chemicals to building good public transit to combating climate change, we’re all in this together and I’m grateful for the work Clean Water Action does every day. It’s truly an honor to be recognized.”
Kallman championed a pilot program to make RIPTA’s R-Line, the state’s busiest route, free for all riders. This year, she’s sponsoring legislation (2023-S 0234) that would expand that program statewide, according to a news release. She has also been a strong advocate of Rhode Island’s Transit Forward 2040 master plan, which sets out steps to build a modern, efficient public transportation system throughout the state by 2040, states the news release.
Kallman has also worked to remove toxins from food and water, especially the family of manmade chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
