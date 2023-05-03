Library invites teens to financial literacy program May 3, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a financial literacy program for teens on Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m., in the Teen Center.The program is provided by Coastal1 Credit Union. Teens will learn about the basics of financial literacy from vice president of employee development and training Kim Denny.The event is designed for ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged, but drop-ins are also welcome. Refreshments will be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Job Market Software × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Koury's finds its way after taking over for Skeff's Woonsocket resident running for Miss Rhode Island Old Orchard Farm in Lincoln has new owners Major development expected to move forward on Route 44 Top Smithfield achievers not bothered by Latin system, nixed val and sal Latest News On the mend: North Providence's Giorgio makes his comeback Baccala wants to see ban on self-storage facilities Nuisance Task Force sets standard for quality of life in Central Falls Tolman/Shea co-op volleyball team deals St. Raphael Academy its first D-III loss 'Good Burger 2' filming begins this month in North Providence Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News On the mend: North Providence's Giorgio makes his comeback Baccala wants to see ban on self-storage facilities Nuisance Task Force sets standard for quality of life in Central Falls Tolman/Shea co-op volleyball team deals St. Raphael Academy its first D-III loss 'Good Burger 2' filming begins this month in North Providence Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
