PAWTUCKET – Kevin K. Martins, of Pawtucket, has been named chief diversity officer of Care New England Health System. His first day was April 10.
According to a news release, Martins is a strategic senior leader with over 15 years of progressive experience in higher education, including student affairs and diversity, equity, and inclusion, who will lead Care New England’s commitment to establishing an environment that puts diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of its work.
Associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Bryant University, for the last several years, Martins provided strategic direction for training initiatives to increase awareness and support of equity and inclusion and increase belonging among all campus community members. During his time at Bryant, he also served as chair of the President’s Council for Inclusive Excellence.
From 2019 to 2020, he served as special assistant to the president for Inclusive Excellence, and director at the PwC Center for Diversity & Inclusion, where he was the interim chief diversity officer for the university, according to the release.
Prior to his time with Bryant, Martins was the student conduct coordinator for Housing and Residential Life and dean of the Student’s Office at the University of Rhode Island, where he investigated all incidents of bias including but not limited to race, sex, religion, age, color, creed, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or veteran status. He also served as a student conduct hearing officer in a system evaluating more than 2,000 cases per year, the news release states.
Martins currently serves on several non-profit boards including Diversity and Inclusion Professionals, 617Peak, and the YMCA of Pawtucket, and is a Pawtucket Mayor’s Community Board member.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration degree from the University of Rhode Island. He later earned his MBA from the University of Rhode Island and his doctor of education in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University.
Martins is a lifelong Pawtucket resident who resides with his wife and three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.