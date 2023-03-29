PROVIDENCE – With April being National Financial Literacy Month, Rhode Islanders are invited to attend a no-cost, virtual workshop on the planning and process of purchasing a home. Titled, “Let’s Talk Money: Buying a House,” the session will be held live on Zoom on Tuesday, April 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to register in advance online at: https://qrco.de/Moneytalk.
The workshop is being offered by Bank Rhode Island and Pawtucket Central Falls Development. It is part of BankRI’s year-long support of PCF Development’s Comprehensive Homeownership Program, notes a news release. BankRI recently awarded the organization a grant of $10,000 to help increase affordable homeownership and improve financial literacy among first-time buyers statewide.
Anyone interested in buying their first home, whether just beginning with initial steps or already involved in the process to purchase, is encouraged to attend, states the release. The virtual session is open to all.
Event organizers say attendees will learn insights from experts from PCF Development and BankRI. The session will help participants examine their finances through the lens of buying a home, and take them through the steps of planning and preparation, and applying for a mortgage. Topics will include affordability, understanding debt-to-income ratio, and how to improve a credit report. There will also be a Q & A session. The workshop will be led by Dianny Melusky, PCF Development’s director of homeownership, and BankRI mortgage specialists, Kathy Galipeau and Stephanie Silva.
Questions about the April 4 workshop or any of PCF Development’s HUD-approved first-time homebuyer courses may be directed to Dianny Melusky at dmelusky@pcfdevelopment.org, or 401-726-1173, ext. 12.
