PROVIDENCE – With April being National Financial Literacy Month, Rhode Islanders are invited to attend a no-cost, virtual workshop on the planning and process of purchasing a home. Titled, “Let’s Talk Money: Buying a House,” the session will be held live on Zoom on Tuesday, April 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to register in advance online at: https://qrco.de/Moneytalk.

The workshop is being offered by Bank Rhode Island and Pawtucket Central Falls Development. It is part of BankRI’s year-long support of PCF Development’s Comprehensive Homeownership Program, notes a news release. BankRI recently awarded the organization a grant of $10,000 to help increase affordable homeownership and improve financial literacy among first-time buyers statewide.

