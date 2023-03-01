WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living is accepting applications for the 2023 Catherine T. Murray Memorial Scholarship.
Qualified applicants for this $1,000-plus scholarship must be Rhode Island residents with significant disability and seeking financial assistance to attend college or technical school, states a news release. This can include enrollment in an academic, trade, or vocational program. This scholarship can be used toward the attainment of assistive/adaptive equipment or devices to access such educational opportunity, as well as for other educational expenses. Preference is based on career goals, merit and economic need.
Applications are available at www.oscil.org, or can be requested by sending an email to cmckenna@oscil.org. Completed applications can be faxed to 401-738-1083, emailed to cmckenna@oscil.org or mailed to: Catherine T. Murray Memorial Scholarship, c/o OSCIL, 1944 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02889, Attn: C. McKenna.
Applications must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Incomplete applications cannot be considered. The scholarship committee will choose this year’s scholarship recipients in April and applicants will be notified of their decision by email shortly thereafter. Scholarship funds are disbursed in mid-August.
