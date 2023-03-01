WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living is accepting applications for the 2023 Catherine T. Murray Memorial Scholarship.

Qualified applicants for this $1,000-plus scholarship must be Rhode Island residents with significant disability and seeking financial assistance to attend college or technical school, states a news release. This can include enrollment in an academic, trade, or vocational program. This scholarship can be used toward the attainment of assistive/adaptive equipment or devices to access such educational opportunity, as well as for other educational expenses. Preference is based on career goals, merit and economic need.

