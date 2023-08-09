PAWTUCKET — Mayor Donald R. Grebien, Public Safety Director Police Chief Tina Goncalves, and Pawtucket Fire Department Chief John Trenteseaux have announced that the Fire Department has begun accepting applications.
Requirements that must be met by candidates at the time of application include the following:
• Must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.
• Must be a High School graduate or possess a General Education diploma.
• Must present a valid driver’s license.
• Must provide a certified copy of their driving record (no more than 60 days from the application period) from their state of residence.
• Must provide a certified copy of their Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) report (no more than 60 days from the application period) from their state of residence.
• Must have a valid Rhode Island Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-Basic) License, EMT-Cardiac License, or Paramedic License. Those who do not have one of those R.I. licenses, will need to have their National Emergency Medical Technician certification pending a Rhode Island EMT-Basic License by the date of the oral interview.
• Must present a valid certificate of successful completion of the R.I. Association of Fire Chiefs Physical Performance Assessment.
For specific questions about the testing process or to learn more about the R.I. Fire Chiefs Association go to: https://rifirechiefs.com/.
Candidates must have passed the written test given by the R.I. Association of Fire Chiefs or sign up for the next test on Saturday, Aug. 12, at https://rifirechiefs.com/. Candidates must also pass a psychological exam, physical exam, and drug screening in order to be considered for the positions. Pawtucket residents (for the past three years) will receive five additional points in the overall hiring process if they pass the written exam.
Firefighter applications will only be accepted through www.FirefighterApp.com/PawtucketFire. For more information regarding the requirements, contact the Personnel Office at 401-728-0500, ext. 235.
