PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket announces the availability of arts grants to support and expand arts and cultural activities in the city, and to assist with operational costs for 501(c)(3) art organizations.

The Pawtucket Arts Organizational Grant program makes funds available to art related 501(c)(3) organizations based in Pawtucket, specifically to assist with operating costs. Eligible applicants must demonstrate the ability to provide year-round art-related programming for both residents and visitors to the city, states a news release. This programming may include, but is not limited to, performances, art exhibitions, music, classes or workshops, and other ongoing art-related activities located at a Pawtucket-based venue. Grant awards of up to $5,000 are available to eligible organizations.

