PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket announces the availability of arts grants to support and expand arts and cultural activities in the city, and to assist with operational costs for 501(c)(3) art organizations.
The Pawtucket Arts Organizational Grant program makes funds available to art related 501(c)(3) organizations based in Pawtucket, specifically to assist with operating costs. Eligible applicants must demonstrate the ability to provide year-round art-related programming for both residents and visitors to the city, states a news release. This programming may include, but is not limited to, performances, art exhibitions, music, classes or workshops, and other ongoing art-related activities located at a Pawtucket-based venue. Grant awards of up to $5,000 are available to eligible organizations.
The Pawtucket Arts Review Panel Grant makes grant funds available to local artists and nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to community enrichment, notes the release. The panel requests that applicants align their proposed project with the annual Pawtucket Arts Festival scheduled for Sept. 1-10, but this is not a requirement for funding eligibility. Applicants are also encouraged to highlight how their project or performance will enhance the Arts Festival as an inclusionary celebration of culture in Pawtucket.
Grant awards of up to $1,000 are determined by the review panel based on established criteria, including the project’s artistic merit, potential for cultural and community connections, and the project’s clarity and achievability. Emphasis is also placed on projects that are available at low or no cost to Pawtucket residents. Successful applicants are reimbursed upon the completion of the project. Any applicant who received a grant last year must submit their final report before they can apply for a new grant this cycle.
Applications for these two grant programs are now available online through the deadline of Monday, May 1, at noon. The link can be found on the city of Pawtucket arts page: www.pawtucketri.com/arts.
