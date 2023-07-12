PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., announces this year’s summer reading program, Dive Into Reading.
Children ages 6-12 can read on their own with family and friends. Collect prizes after reading three hours, six hours, and nine hours. Once nine hours are complete, children will earn two raffle tickets for this year’s prize baskets.
For pre-readers, ages up to 5, there is an activity log. After every three activities are completed, the child will earn a prize. Complete nine activities and earn two raffle tickets for this year’s prize baskets. Register for the program in the children’s library, on the book mobile or online at www.pawtucketlibrary.org. All children are welcome to attend the following programs scheduled in July and August:
• Under the Sea Party: Wednesday, July 12, at 2 p.m. Ariel will be at the library with a story, mermaid lessons, and dancing. Children will also make a craft and have an ocean-themed snack. Children are invited to wear a mermaid or pirate costume. No registration is required
• Theater Story Time with Gamm Theatre: Fridays, July 14, July 21, and July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Children preschool age to early elementary can enjoy stories told by a Gamm teaching artist and then engage in theater games and activities.
• Origami Underwater Scene: Thursday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m. Learn how to make origrami sea animals to create an underwater scene. All materials will be provided. Recommended for ages 5 and up, but younger siblings are welcome with adult caregiver. No registration is required.
• Graphic Novel Book Club: Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. Children will share ideas and do activities focused on the book, "Fantastic Tales of Nothing by Alejandra Green and Fanny Rodriguez." The first 10 kids to register will receive a free copy of the book. Other copies will be available for check-out. Best for ages 9-11.
• Animal Experience with Dave Marchetti: Wednesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. Meet turtles, snakes, lizards, some small mammals and Wally the alligator up close and personal. No registration is required.
• Mystic Aquarium Touch Tank: Friday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Children will be able to touch a variety of sea animals and take home a free book. No registration is required.
• Create and Animate: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Children will draw an original character and then animate it on the Gif-o-Graf machine. All materials are provided. No registration is required. Meet in the Teen Center.
• Summer Reading Finale with Rhythm Room: Friday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. Celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program. The Rhythm Room will be at the library with Bucket Boot Camp. The winners of the Summer Reading prize baskets will also be announced.
