PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket will be conducting a statistical revaluation for 2024. The purpose of the revaluation is to reconcile property assessments to their full and fair cash value as of Dec. 31, 2024. This year, the revaluation will only take place for properties that have sold during the past 18 months.

In accordance with R.I. General Laws 44-5-11.5 and 44-5-11.6, a revaluation is required every three years. During a statistical revaluation, properties are visited and receive exterior inspections to determine if the information the Tax Assessor’s Office has is accurate. Valuation changes are based on the sales data from the subject’s neighborhood.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.