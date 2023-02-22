PROVIDENCE – Following updated guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, Rhode Island Blood Center is announcing eligibility changes for prospective donors.
In May 2022, the FDA updated its guidance regarding Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, also known as mad cow disease, CJD or vCJD. This move will allow more people to become eligible to donate.
Changes in vCJD criteria now allow the following groups to donate:
• People who spent time in the U.K. from 1980-1996.
• People who spent time in France and Ireland from 1980-2001.
• People who received a blood transfusion in the U.K., France, and Ireland from 1980-present.
RIBC has since been working closely with the FDA and other agencies to safely roll out the reinstatement of previously deferred donors, states a news release.
“The move by the FDA allows for the opportunity to expand our donor base during a challenging time for our region’s blood supply” said Beau Tompkins, vice president of Rhode Island Blood Center “Our type O- and platelet inventory has been critical at times and well below the ideal five to seven days.”
RIBC has now started the process of reaching out to potential donors who were previously indefinitely deferred due to these regulations. Questions related to CJD may remain on intake forms for data collection purposes, but will not result in a deferral.
For more information, call 401-453-8307. To make an appointment, call 401-453-8383 or visit ribc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.