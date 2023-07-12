PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has announced that it will award nearly $1.2 million in grants to improve student performance in Providence, Pawtucket, Newport and Central Falls schools. According to a news release, the funding will support work to increase the number of teachers of color in urban school districts.
The recipients of the grants are Rhode Island College, the University of Rhode Island, the Central Falls School District, and Equity Institute.
The Central Falls School District will receive $300,000 to integrate its Learning Pods Program, which pairs small groups of students with mentors from the community, into its strategic plan. The program prepares students to participate in teaching certification programs offered in the city.
The Feinstein School of Education and Human Development at Rhode Island College will receive nearly $300,000 to establish a Grow Your Own Equity Fellows Program focusing on diversifying the workforce in career and technical education, with a focus on Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls schools.
The University of Rhode Island will receive $300,000 to enhance its own programs targeting students of color who plan to become teachers and to develop a teacher-preparation program at Highlander Charter School, including admissions testing assistance and promoting continuing education credits.
The Equity Institute will receive $300,000 to establish a teacher apprenticeship program to recruit and train teacher assistants of color to be state certified teachers in Newport public schools.
