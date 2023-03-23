PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund continues to be available to all eligible R.I. households impacted by inflation or other crises. The fund’s sponsoring energy companies and its administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, remind households that are struggling financially, and not eligible for federal or state aid, that the fund helps pay home energy expenses in the spring and into the summer.

The fund is a safety net for households in temporary crisis who are having trouble paying their energy bills, states the release. Households needing energy assistance can call their local Community Action Program agency to see if they qualify for the fund. CAP agencies help to determine eligibility based on total household income not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four is eligible if its annual income does not exceed $83,250, while a household of six cannot exceed $111,570. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need, with grants up to $825 per heating season.

