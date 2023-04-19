EAST PROVIDENCE – The Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame has announced the selection of nine Rhode Islanders for membership in the Hall of Fame.
According to board president and Woonsocket civic leader Albert Beauparlant, the Hall of Fame, consisting of illustrious Rhode Islanders from Roger Williams and the Chief Sachems of the Narragansett and the Wampanoag tribes to the present, was created in 1965 to honor “any individual who has brought credit to Rhode Island, brought Rhode Island into prominence, and contributed to the history and heritage of the state.”
This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Crowne Plaza Pavilion in Warwick. A 5 p.m. social hour will be followed by a 6 p.m. dinner, entertainment, and the induction ceremony. The donation for the event is $105 per person or $975 for a table of 10. The invitation and reservation form can be downloaded online at www.riheritagehalloffame.com or emailed directly by calling 401-273-1787, Penelope Ames, Hall of Fame administrative assistant. Reservations must be purchased in advance by April 29.
The inductee class of 2023 are: Gail Cahalan-Conley, Steve Kass, Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar, Barbara A. Papitto, J. Lynn Singleton, Justice O. Rogeriee Thompson, Gene Valicenti, Robert “Bob” Venturini, James R. Winoker.
