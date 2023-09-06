PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association announces its annual Awards Gala will be held Friday, Oct. 27, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The theme for this year’s gala is “Thriving Futures: The Collective Power of Now."
The festivities commence with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception, followed by a sit-down dinner, keynote address, awards ceremony, and entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. A silent auction will take place throughout the evening, with all proceeds benefiting RIBBA’s Scholarship Fund, which plays a pivotal role in realizing the higher education aspirations of deserving Rhode Island students, states a news release.
The following recipients of RIBBA's 2023 Awards Program are being honored for their achievements: George T. Downing Business Leadership Award, Lanre Ajakaiye, chief development officer, United Way of Rhode Island; Outstanding Achievement in Leadership Award, Frank Caprio, chief judge, Providence Municipal Court; Christiana Bannister Civic Leadership Award, Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, executive director, Economic Progress Institute; Emerging Leader Award, Mamadou Ba, director, HOBO Product Management; Isaac Rice Entrepreneurship Award, Edmund Addai, CEO, The Stack House; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion Award, Kim Barker Lee, executive vice president, Bally’s Corporation; Change Agent Award, Marcy Reyes, founder & CEO, FLYInitiative; Partnership Award, John Tarantino, senior counsel, Adler Pollock & Sheehan; Member of the Year Award, Vennicia Kingston, CEO, Eagle Eye Construction.
