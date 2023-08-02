CENTRAL FALLS – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has announced the extension of its year-long Ride Free Central Falls pilot program through Dec. 31. The program, which launched in March 2022, is testing the effectiveness of using geofencing technology to promote the use of public transportation.

Under the pilot program, RIPTA created a geofence – or virtual boundary – around the city of Central Falls using software. The pilot offers free fares for only those trips starting in Central Falls and at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center. Trips originating outside of Central Falls or the new intermodal center are required to pay the full fare.

