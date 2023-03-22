PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island has set as goal to raise $4.01 million, and its 401Gives fundraising event will have its first ever “Weekend Edition” beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 31, according to a news release.
“This is the first time 401Gives falls on a Saturday, so we thought it’d make a powerful statement for our nonprofit community to extend its reach with new partnerships and fun happenings,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way’s president and CEO. “Of course, the main objective remains – and that’s to elevate and support the vital work our nonprofits do every single day.”
The unified day of giving helps nonprofits share their stories while making it easy for people to donate directly to them, states the release, noting that so far, more than 500 local organizations have signed on to participate. Participating nonprofits are searchable at 401Gives.org, by both community and cause.
New this year is the addition of a 401Gives WaterFire on Saturday, April 1. Beginning at 7 p.m. there will be a WaterFire procession with nonprofits in Memorial Park, followed by a partial lighting at 7:10 p.m. Throughout the lighting, there will be QR codes placed to direct people to the 401Gives site to donate to local organizations. The lighting is sponsored by Rhode Island Energy. Additionally, on April 1, the Providence Bruins will show their support of 401Gives during their 7 p.m. game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion – a game also serving as “Star Wars” night.
Other 401Gives-related happenings include Revival Brewing donating $1 from each sale of one of its signature drinks throughout the month of March. The proceeds will be put into a prize pool for a nonprofit to win during 401Gives. And there are a number of independent events being organized by participating nonprofits and open to the public. These can be found on the 401Gives events page, which is updated regularly. One such event is Children’s Friend’s 401Gives kick-off party at Narragansett Brewery in Providence on March 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. Nonprofits with an event to highlight, can email United Way at 401Gives@unitedwayri.org.
