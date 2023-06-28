PAWTUCKET – The World No Tobacco Day Poetry Slam was held at Goff Middle School on May 31.
Students from 5th-grade classes across Pawtucket competed for a chance to participate in mentoring sessions with professional poets and the chance to compete on stage for prizes and recognition.
The poetry slam competition is a yearly event that targets students in grade 5 to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking. According to a news release, schools receive smoking prevention information from the Prevention Coalition and work with their teachers on poems that are submitted to the Mayor’s Cancer Control Task Force for judging. One winner is chosen from each school to participate in the mentoring sessions with professional poets who help them with content, delivery, and presentation skills. This year’s event was funded in part by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts who provides $3,000 to cover the cost of the event. Winners were announced at a recognition dinner on June 2.
The top winner was Aliya DoRosario, a student at Cunningham Elementary School. Other performers included: Leah Wunschel, Curvin McCabe; Kendal Fugere, Flora S. Curtis School; Dalayja Dias, Nathaniel Greene; and Kelsey Colquhoon, Fallon Memorial Elementary.
The winning poem:
Some people become broke.
Because of how much money they spend on smoke
Some people between the age of 18 and 20 think it’s a joke.
Smoking and vaping can cause cancer.
Do you really think that is the answer?
Smoking cigarettes and tobacco can cause diabetes.
