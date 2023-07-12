PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket announced today that Jeff Merhige will serve as the new chief executive officer, effective Monday, July 10.
Merhige has almost 30 years of experience as a YMCA professional, and he is committed to creating a positive impact in the YMCA by building cultures of excellence, states a news release.
“I am pleased to be joining the YMCA of Pawtucket team,” said Merhige. “This organization has made a real impact throughout the state and is committed to answering the call to serve when help is needed most. I look forward to building upon these tremendous accomplishments and working to further enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.”
In his new position as chief executive officer, Merhige will work closely with the Board of Directors in achieving the YMCA of Pawtucket’s mission of strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, according to the news release.
Merhige most recently served as the vice president of camping services for the YMCA of Middle, Tenn., overseeing the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center, home of Camp Widjiwagan in Nashville, Tenn., states the release.
Merhige also served as the co-chairman of the YMCA of the USA Overnight Camp Cabinet for six years, representing all YMCA overnight camps and conference centers in the U.S. Other roles he has served in include the executive director of YMCA Camp Kern and director of financial development and camping services for the Ann Arbor YMCA. According to the release, he spearheaded the creation of the first YMCA zipline educational canopy tour named “Ozone Zipline Adventures” leading to increased tourism in Warren County, Ohio. Additionally, he is a regular speaker at national conferences and holds bi-annual workshop round-tables for collaboration and brainstorming with other YMCA executives.
Merhige holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University. Along with his wife, Amy, and their two children, Luke and Sydney, the Merhiges said they look forward to making their home in Rhode Island.
For more information, contact John Houle at john@jhcom.net or 401-831-6123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.