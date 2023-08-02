Contestants

From left to right: Lucas Partridge, Sharon Bishop, and Monika Chavez.

PAWTUCKET – Sharon Bishop, the Spanish teacher from Davies Career and Technical High School who appeared on the July 28 episode of “Jeopardy!” won second place after leading for much of the game.

Bishop was part of the final show of ‘Jeopardy’s!’ 39th season and was one of three educators selected to play. She went up against career education librarian Monika Chavez and school counselor Lucas Partridge during the episode and initially had a rough start, starting out in the negative numbers after answering her first question incorrectly, answering “football” instead of “Halloween.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.