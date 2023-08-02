PAWTUCKET – Sharon Bishop, the Spanish teacher from Davies Career and Technical High School who appeared on the July 28 episode of “Jeopardy!” won second place after leading for much of the game.
Bishop was part of the final show of ‘Jeopardy’s!’ 39th season and was one of three educators selected to play. She went up against career education librarian Monika Chavez and school counselor Lucas Partridge during the episode and initially had a rough start, starting out in the negative numbers after answering her first question incorrectly, answering “football” instead of “Halloween.”
Bishop took a ribbing from host Ken Jennings when she answered a question about the world record holder in the one-mile run by answering “50-yard dash,” but she took it in stride.
“I stand by my answer on the show that it’s the 50-yard dash because that’s how long it would take me to run 50 yards,” she posted.
After some answers deemed by internet game show fans as some of the worst in the history of the show, things changed for Bishop as she warmed up and sprang to $1,000 by correctly answering another question from the “Real Fast” category.
After the first commercial break, Bishop revealed a fun fact about herself when host Ken Jennings interviewed all three contestants: she got to sing backup vocals for Barry Manilow when she was in her college choir.
Bishop bumped up to first place thanks to the “Talking About Women” category, but then dropped to second again when Partridge took the lead.
During the Double Jeopardy round, Bishop again moved up to first place with $12,200, and that total increased to $15,400 after winning a Daily Double.
“I think I’m getting out while the getting’s good,” she exclaimed. From that point, Bishop went on to bank $19,000 before uncovering the second Daily Double, which she lost and sank back to $17,000.
Bishop ultimately made it to the Final Jeopardy round with $17,000, but then went down to $9,999 after missing the answer on Gonzo as a style of journalism, incorrectly guessing “mudslinging,” which put her in second place to Partridge, who placed first with $24,000 after giving the winning answer.
Bishop taped the episode on May 19 and had to wait more than two months before sharing the results of her game.
“My original tape date was changed based on the results of the Champions tournament,” she said. “Overall, the game was very exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.