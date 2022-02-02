PAWTUCKET – A $100,000 grant awarded to Pawtucket’s new Cape Verdean Museum will help the facility open by its target date of July.
The matching grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts will be used for renovations at the museum’s space in Pawtucket, which was purchased in May of 2020. The funds come from a State Cultural Facilities Grant and are part of $3.46 million in capital grants that the state has released to support arts, culture, and historic facilities across Rhode Island.
The Cape Verdean Museum has been raising money from individuals and organizations across the country, as well as from Rhode Islanders, to match the grant they were awarded.
The museum is the first Cape Verdean museum in the U.S., say its founders, and celebrates the culture and history of Cape Verde and Cape Verdean Americans. According to Jose DaMoura, president of The Cape Verdean Museum and a Pawtucket resident, because of the museum being the first in the country, they have received overwhelming support from around the country.
“We have never seen this type of unity within a community in the country yet,” he said. “It’s great.”
With this level of support, they now have had the funds to renovate the building they purchased in Pawtucket. More than half of the renovations have been completed, and DaMoura said that because the building was built in the 1920s, the entire building has to be remodeled.
“From the bottom up, basically every aspect of the entire building needed to be redone,” he said. “We had to rebuild the ceilings, the electrical wiring is all new, in the basement we had to remove everything and redo all of the pipes and concrete, as well as the heating, air conditioning and HVAC.”
The projected date of completion and their official opening is July 5. DaMoura said they hope to open on that day due to it being the 47th anniversary of the Independence of Cape Verde, a significant and historic event for the country and community of Cape Verdeans.
“So far things are going along great and that’s really exciting,” DaMoura said. “It’s historical, so to open on July 5 would be really great.”
The Cape Verdean Museum in Pawtucket will be three times the size as their current location at 1003 Waterman Ave. in East Providence. The extra space will give them the opportunity to expand their exhibits and give them the ability to have classrooms that can fit more people.
DaMoura said that he recently came back from Cape Verde where he went to secure donations for museum exhibits and funding from the Cape Verde government.
“Exhibit donations are in the process of shipping here, they are historical artifacts from the first colony inhabited in Cape Verde, (more than) 100 years old,” DaMoura said.
DaMoura said that when the organization decided to expand, they decided to buy a parcel in Pawtucket due to this city having the largest Cape Verdean population in Rhode Island.
“This new location is going to increase visibility and our connection with the community,” DaMoura said. “Pawtucket has the biggest Cape Verdean community in Rhode Island, and it only makes sense to put it in the center.”
“It’s not just an effort for the Cape Verdean community; the mayor’s office and city council has been really supportive, and so have many residents, but we would love to see more residents who aren’t Cape Verdean too,” DaMoura said. “It’s really a win for the whole community.”
The next step for the organization is for the museum to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We’ve been around since 2005 and this is the next step for the group,” DaMoura said. “We have already started contacting officials, as soon as we reopen we will go full force. It’s always been the background, now it is about to become a reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.