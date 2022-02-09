PAWTUCKET – “This is Coffee 911, what’s your coffee emergency?” is how customers are greeted when they make it to the ordering window at Pawtucket’s new mobile coffee and food truck, Coffee 911.
Husband and wife duo John and Bethanie Lavalley are the owners and founders of Coffee 911, a mobile food truck they say is there for everyone’s coffee emergency.
Coffee 911 currently serves hot and iced coffee, hot chocolate, breakfast sandwiches, pastries and ice cream. They plan to keep adding to their menu and said dog treats will soon be in stock.
Bethanie Lavalley said that customers can call them up and they will come to a requested location. They currently make their first stop at 10 a.m. at the Slater Park Dog Park, and plan on expanding as they grow.
“Rhode Islanders love coffee, so what’s better than coffee brought to you,” Bethanie Lavalley said. “Coffee 911 comes directly to customers if they call, and we also have scheduling available so we can come to business parks or construction sites and that way people don’t have to go far on their breaks.”
The Lavalleys said they teamed up with New England Coffee to locally source their coffee and so far customers are fans.
“We’re brand new, so we’re trying to pick up as many customers as possible; so far people love it,” John Lavalley said. “I feel like there’s a coffee obsession in New England.”
Bethanie Lavalley said she previously worked at Dunkin’ Donuts where she gained copious amounts of information on coffee, and prior to Dunkin’ Donuts, she worked at carnivals, where she became familiar with food trucks.
John Lavalley said the time was right for them to fulfill their food truck dreams.
“We had wanted to do a food truck for years and last year I was working for a manufacturing company, but I was tired of it, tired of working for other people and being really good at it and making other people tons of money,” John Lavalley said. “I wanted to do that for our family because whatever it was I was doing, it was for other companies. I wanted something of our own.”
According to Bethanie Lavalley, John had always been interested in emergency vehicles. They had initially planned on buying an old ambulance, but the deal fell through and instead they landed on an old shuttle bus to convert into their emergency coffee mobile.
“The idea of a coffee ambulance just came to us, so we decided to make it appear like an ambulance,” John said. “I just woke up and it was in my head, Coffee 911.”
Clearing out and renovating the old shuttle bus took them a few months, and then the paperwork took them a few more months. At the start of January they finally opened for business.
Chris Metal, a customer at Coffee 911, said he loves coffee and thinks having a mobile coffee truck is a great idea.
“Everybody makes time for coffee and keeps a budget for coffee,” he said. “No matter what kind of economic strains the country is in, there is always a need for coffee. It’s delicious and hot and on a snowy day like today, it’s great.”
John and Bethanie Lavalley say they plan to expand their reach to more areas in Pawtucket as well as in other communities.
“Business has been slow but we still have high hopes and big plans,” Bethanie said.
Call 401-996-5373 or email lavalleycoffee911@gmail.com.
