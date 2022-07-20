Pawtucket's Delgado releases children's book on affirmations
Buy Now

Pawtucket’s Magda Delgado released her first children’s book, “My Name is King,” which was co-illustrated by her son Jovani Dalgado, right, on Mother’s Day. The book explains positive affirmations and self-love to children while positively portraying young people of color.

PAWTUCKET – As a Cape Verdean immigrant who’s lived in Pawtucket since the age of 4, 33-year-old Magda Delgado said she wrote the children’s book, “My Name is King,” to teach affirmation and give representation to people of color.

“My Name is King” tells the story of a young boy, King, watching his mother speak affirmations to herself in the morning, and explaining the importance of self-love. The mother teaches the son how to do those affirmations, and in turn, instructs the reader.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.