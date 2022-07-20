PAWTUCKET – As a Cape Verdean immigrant who’s lived in Pawtucket since the age of 4, 33-year-old Magda Delgado said she wrote the children’s book, “My Name is King,” to teach affirmation and give representation to people of color.
“My Name is King” tells the story of a young boy, King, watching his mother speak affirmations to herself in the morning, and explaining the importance of self-love. The mother teaches the son how to do those affirmations, and in turn, instructs the reader.
“It’s about learning self-love. Much of the younger generation who are people of color experience racism and the effects of colonialism. This explains affirmations through the eyes of a child,” she said.
As a student of the Pawtucket school system, Delgado said parents do not understand or know the challenges students are struggling with until they open up. Delgado said she hopes “My Name is King” helps start those conversations between youth and adults.
Delgado said she always wanted to write a book, and remembers writing engaging stories as early as her grade school years. During 2020 and beyond, Delgado set her intention to complete “My Name is King,” and said it took her under four months to write. It was released on Mother’s Day by Earn Your Leisure Publishing out of Rochester, New York.
Delgado said the book has received a positive reception from children and parents in her sons’ schools.
“As an immigrant, woman of color empowering the community through reading, I’m proof that something you put in mind to achieve is possible,” Delgado said.
She said she taught herself English through watching programming such as “Sesame Street” and “Barney,” doing so well that she was able to test out of a English as a second language course.
Later, she attended the Community College of Rhode Island where she earned her associate’s degree as an x-ray technician and later in the MRI program.
Delgado’s son, Jovani Delgado, 15, co-illustrated the book, and the main character is in her younger son’s likeness. She said after witnessing injustices to Black people, such as George Floyd, Delgado wanted to portray young boys of color in a positive light.
“Representation is very important and I know that I represent many people in our community,” she said.
“This is the legacy that I want to leave for my children,” she added.
For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, visit www.sincerelymagda.com. Delgado said she hopes to bring copies of the book to the local libraries soon.
“My Name is King” is being translated into Cape Verde Creole, as well, which will also be available on the website.
