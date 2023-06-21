PAWTUCKET – Nathanael Greene Elementary School K-5 teacher Lisa Garcia was recently honored by the Rhode Island Department of Education as the Multilingual Learner (MLL) Teacher of the Year.
Garcia has been teaching in Pawtucket for 18 years and has taught at Nathanael Greene for 16 years. She also taught for one year in North Kingstown and taught for nine years in Scottsdale, Ariz. before teaching in Rhode Island.
Garcia said she found out about the honor while celebrating her MLL students for their hard work in passing the ACCESS test measuring English proficiency.
“At the close of this celebration, I was presented with the award from Tricia Kelly, president of Rhode Island Teachers of English Language Learners, a citation from Mayor Grebien and a certificate of accomplishment from the superintendent of Pawtucket schools. That was when I found out I was the recipient of the award,” Garcia said.
Garcia said she absolutely loves teaching her MLL students.
“They bring so many experiences and knowledge with them,” she said. “I learn from them as much as they learn from me.”
Garcia said she teaches the same students every year until they either exit the program or move on to middle school, which means she gets to connect closely with the students and their families.
“As they grow, my bond with them grows as well,” she said. Garcia said most of her students begin their learning with her speaking only their native language and very limited English.
When working with Garcia, students gain the vocabulary and skills to become proficient English learners, while maintaining and strengthening their native language at the same time, she said.
Garcia said she has never received an award like this before, and her goal as an educator is to continue teaching her students and advocating for them. She is also a mentor to new teachers in her district, which she said she enjoys doing, and works at Roger Willliams University as a continuing education instructor for the ESL teacher certification program.
“In this role, I am able to advocate, instruct, and share my experience and knowledge with other teachers in Rhode Island that are seeking their MLL teaching certificate,” she said.
