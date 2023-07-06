PAWTUCKET – Readers may recognize Pawtucket native Dave Goucher’s voice before they recognize his name. For the past 23 years, Goucher has been a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.
Though Goucher said he’s always been drawn to hockey, he never imagined he’d be able to make a career of watching the sport.
“I like to joke around and say that I don’t have a real job, that I make a living going to NHL games,” he said. “But it took me a lot of time, work and rejection to get a job with the NHL. I think it was important that I had to pay my dues before I got to where I am now.”
Goucher began announcing games in 1991 when he was a junior at Boston University studying broadcast journalism. At the university’s radio station, he broadcast hockey, baseball and football games.
Growing up playing hockey, he said he knew that was the sport he wanted to pursue for his broadcasting career, despite the speed of the game making it one of the more challenging sports to broadcast via the radio.
Upon graduating BU in 1993, he took a job working for a minor league hockey team, the Wheeling Thunderbirds (now the Wheeling Nailers) in Wheeling, W.Va.
During the two years Goucher spent with the Thunderbirds, he said he wasn’t just a broadcaster but “a jack of all trades.”
“At that level, you can’t be one thing; it’s a lot different. You broadcast games, you’re the media relations director, you book the team travel, you sell advertising for the team,” he said.
Goucher was then given the opportunity to step into a similar position with the Providence Bruins. He said he gladly accepted, broadcasting and filling in for any other roles his “hometown team” needed him to.
After seven years of trying to find his voice, riding team buses and “hoping the stars would align,” Goucher landed a gig broadcasting for the NHL in 2000.
“It was my dream job,” he said. “I would’ve taken any NHL job, I just so happened to be able to work for the Boston Bruins, the team I grew up watching and cheering for.”
For nearly two decades, Goucher was a radio play-by-play announcer for the Bruins on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Throughout his time in Boston, he said he had many memorable career moments, the most exciting to be able to broadcast the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup win.
“When they won, that was a huge, huge thrill,” he said.
Despite his passion for radio broadcasting Bruins games, Goucher told The Breeze he couldn’t pass up the chance to transition to television broadcasting for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
“When Vegas got a team six years ago and they made me an offer to be their first TV play-by-play announcer, I had to take it,” he said. “It felt like a natural way to advance my career, and I absolutely love doing TV broadcasting.”
Goucher said that more than 17 years on the radio helped him prepare for TV.
On the radio, Goucher had to “paint a picture” of the games and learned to be very descriptive very quickly in order to help listeners visualize what was happening. With TV broadcasting, he said, he thinks of it as providing a caption to a photo.
“It’s not that one is more work than the other, they’re just two very different experiences,” he said. “The highest compliment I’ve received on either medium is that I make it sound easy.”
Goucher said that every day includes hours of preparation prior to the puck drop. After players hit the ice, he said it’s about watching how the game unfolds, and that one of his most favorite parts of the job is how different his day-to-day is.
“You never know how a game, a team, a season will unfold. Some storylines carry from game to game, but each one is a chance to start fresh.”
Goucher mentioned the unpredictability of hockey proved itself when, after just six years, the Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup.
“I packed up my things and moved to Las Vegas to be part of this grand adventure. I don’t think anyone thought the Knights would become so good so fast. It’s been unbelievable … The fans have been so dedicated,” he said.
Unlike when he announced the 2011 Bruins win, Goucher had to hand over the broadcasting duties to the national team at ESPN and Turner Broadcasting after the first round of the playoffs. Even so, he did pregame and post game shows on the local channels, spoke on podcasts and streaming shows, and of course, watched every game.
Though his roots are in New England and Goucher continues to call Rhode Island home, he said his heart now belongs to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but he continues to keep an eye on the Bruins.
“It definitely would’ve been interesting to see a Stanley Cup face-off between the Knights and the Bruins,” he said.
Goucher said he’s looking forward to relaxing in Rhode Island this summer until the start of next season.
“I’m excited to be able to spend some time with my friends and my family, especially (after) the season the Knights just had,” he said.
“I feel really fortunate to be one of the lucky ones whose career has panned out,” he added. “I couldn’t have done it without the Knights communications team, my family, and of course, my broadcasting partner and best friend Shane Hnidy.”
