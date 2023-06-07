A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
PAWTUCKET – Workers are in the process of installing several new speed cameras near local schools in an effort to expand a city ticketing program.
Power Road, which already has a red-light camera at its intersection with Mineral Spring Avenue, is one of those roadways with new speed cameras being installed. The road has been a constant source of speeding complaints over the years, and speeds have remained far higher here than where speed cameras were previously placed on nearby Smithfield Avenue.
According to a listing provided in response to a Breeze request, there will also be:
• Two new cameras on Walcott Street, near St. Raphael Academy;
• Two new cameras on Broadway, near Winters Elementary School;
• Two new cameras on Central Avenue, near St. Cecilia School and The Annex;
• Two more cameras on Newport Avenue, near Slater Park and St. Teresa Catholic Elementary School;
• And one new camera on East Avenue, near Shea High School.
Several new cameras are near existing school speed camera zones, including the Division Street cameras and existing Newport Avenue cameras.
Speed cameras are run by a private company, Sensys Gatso, which splits revenue with the city.
Tickets in speed zones are given when a driver hits 31 mph in a 20 mph school zone, and the cameras are on from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days. That means a driver heading home from work after 5 p.m. and before 6 p.m. would get a $50 ticket for going 31 mph on Newport Avenue, which has a standard 30 mph speed limit after 6 p.m.
Residents will receive a 30-day warning period once the program is expected to go live for the expanded list of roads, but there is no start date as yet, according to officials.
Work is happening now to prepare for implementation, according to officials, but there’s still a long way to go. There will be transparent communication to the public well in advance of implementation, just as happened with the previous rollout and then expansion of the program. Signage will be installed soon.
The Breeze previously reported on how adding more speed cameras is meant to help close a gap in revenue as more motorists become accustomed to the city’s speed camera program and stay within speed limits. Officials also emphasize that there’s a strong safety component here, with Power Road being a constant source of complaints.
“It’s been a thorn in the neighborhood’s side for decades,” said Dylan Zelazo, chief of staff to Mayor Donald Grebien. “Speeding on Power Road is a constant thing over there.”
The Power Road speed cameras will be the first ones not immediately in front of a school, said Zelazo, but they are within the state-mandated radius from a school. Children walk to school along this route, he said, and often cross Power Road.
When District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak asked for greater enforcement measures on Power Road last year, steps were taken, but late in the year, with those making no real difference, officials began discussing what might be done to control speeding on a more permanent basis, said Zelazo, settling on speed cameras.
“Ultimately that’s the direction we’ve gone,” he said.
There are currently no new red-light cameras being installed in the city, just speed cameras in areas near schools. Tickets are $50 for violations in school speed zones, and $85 for infractions caught by red-light cameras.
New speed cameras and projected timelines are contingent on Rhode Island Department of Transportation processes and other items.
