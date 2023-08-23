PAWTUCKET – Adoptions of cats and dogs at the Pawtucket Animal Shelter are back down to how they were pre-COVID, with fluctuations from month to month.
So far this month, there have been eight adoptions, while last August, there were a total of 13 adoptions.
The highest number of adoptions this year was in March, which had 16 adoptions compared to three adoptions in March of last year. Adoptions dropped from 16 to five in April when the shelter reopened to the public, and then jumped up to eight in May.
During COVID, the shelter saw a surge in adoptions as many other communities did, but that trend fell back to routine levels after the pandemic, said Renee Massie, shelter administrator.
“In the summer we take in a lot more animals and see fewer adoptions,” Massie said. “So now it’s the same as before COVID, where we went back to seasonal fluctuation.”
Massie said it takes longer for animals to get adopted, with cats getting adopted more quickly than dogs.
“We have a lot of visitors, but not necessarily to adopt,” she said. “For those that can’t adopt, they usually bring in donations or want to see the animals that are there.”
For a while, Massie said, the shelter didn’t have enough staff.
“At the time, there were 12 positions with no benefits which wouldn’t attract people. We worked with the city to do a reorganization and they approved making two positions that were formerly part-time to full-time and with higher salaries,” she said.
City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who has long expressed dissatisfaction with how the shelter has been run, said this week that he still considers the shelter to be understaffed and said that more volunteers are needed to keep the shelter open at all times.
“The shelter is there for animals as well as for the public, and we don’t need to shut it down every time someone steps out,” Wildenhain said. “We want to find ways to rectify it and make sure the shelter remains open as scheduled by being creative with staffing.”
Wildenhain, the head of the council’s animal control subcommittee, also said that improvements were requested for the website to make it more user-friendly, which the city will be working on.
He suggested for previous stories that the shelter was not adopting out as many animals as it could have during and after the pandemic as it remained closed, but Massie maintains that adoptions were not hurt by the closure and they maintained a 100 percent adoption rate for adoptable animals.
Massie said that most dogs and cats taken in have been running loose or abandoned and that the shelter accepts surrendered animals if they are going to be adoptable.
“If we can provide the service that the animal needs relatively quickly, we will accept the surrender,” Massie said. “If we don’t have the capability of meeting the animal’s needs, we will refer the owner to a more suitable shelter or rescue.”
Surrenders that need long-term behavioral training, foster care, or medical rehabilitation longer than four months are typically referred elsewhere.
“In circumstances that we do intake an animal that ends up having those extensive care needs, we reach out to other (shelters and rescues that have those resources) and other municipal shelters,” Massie said.
“We are all connected to the same mission and rely on each other to achieve the best outcome for each animal,” she added.
Animals are typically surrendered if the owner has died or has a health condition, if there is housing insecurity, financial reasons, behavioral/medical issues with the animal, and if owner no longer has time to care for the animal.
“There’s options before surrender; surrender should not be the first option,” Massie said.
For animals with behavioral issues, Massie said there is training available to correct the behavior. For pets with medical issues, Massie finds that many owners panic and bring the animal in before knowing what treatment will be required.
“We don’t want surrender to be the first choice, we want it to be the last choice,” she said.
During COVID, Massie said animals were adopted out instantly, whereas now they have a longer shelter stay before they get adopted. “Some animals get a lot of applications for it, it depends on the specific animal. Kittens and puppies go out quick as well as small dogs under 20 pounds,” she said. “Larger dogs and older senior dogs and cats stay a little longer at the shelter.”
