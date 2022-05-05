SCITUATE – The Pawtuxet River Authority and Watershed Council is kicking off its 50th-anniversary celebrations by encouraging the community to take part in the “Take Five Outside” challenge by participating in outdoor activities throughout the summer.
Participants register online and then check in to five outdoor events by Oct. 18 to be entered into a raffle to win prizes. Participants may join PRAWC in events or complete five outings in the Pawtuxet Watershed, in areas such as public spaces, parks, bike paths, preserves, lakes, ponds and rivers on their own with an online check-in each time for a completed outing.
Any passive leisure activity outside in the watershed counts toward the five outings, including walking, hiking, reading, creating art, photographing nature, bird watching, running, biking, picking, kite-flying, paddling or fishing.
The PRAWC will host Reading by the Water through July at the North Scituate Library all month for the #TakeABook reading event, encouraging readers to read outside.
“Passive recreation generally refers to non-consumptive activities that require minimal materials, and less energy (to make those materials) so they are more sustainable and have the least impact on our conservation area and water resources,” said Robert Nero, PRAWC Chairman.
According to research, spending time outdoors has public health benefits from physical activity, and being in nature can help relieve stress, improve memory, increase activity and promote mental well-being.
“We are proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary this year and showcase the conservation areas we own and maintain, and the canoe launch we developed on the main stem of the river,” Nero said.
Nero said in addition to highlighting Pawtuxet Watershed properties, promoting recreation and raising awareness of the river and its watershed, the PRAWC is raising funds for restoration and improvement projects in the watershed such as Randall Pond in Cranston.
Register online at https://forms.gle/wPNkeVgup5z697xv5 or by phone at 401-615-7039. More information and dates of events are available on the PRAWC website at www.pawtuxet.org.
The PRAWC aims to restore, conserve and protect land and waterways within the watershed, enhance water quality and wildlife habitats, and create opportunities for passive recreation. Since the PRAWC 50th anniversary coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Federal Clean Water Act, PRAWC is running Take Five Outside until Oct. 18, when the Clean Water Act passed.
