NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island PBS has announced that North Providence has been chosen for a 14-installment segment of its documentary series “Our Town,” and residents are urged to share their ideas.
Similar to the way past versions of “Our Town” have worked, anyone who has an affinity for North Providence is being asked to make their own short films for the documentary, telling the stories of the North Providence community.
Jodi Mesolella, PBS project director of “Our Town,” said the purpose of the documentary series is to share the unique characteristics of Rhode Island’s towns, capturing stories that show life from the perspective of folks who live there.
Mesolella said that though the majority of the people who submit stories are residents who have lived in the town, they also have people who used to live in town or have a connection to the community who submit stories as well. Being a resident is not a requirement.
“It could be a family story, the history of the town, a local landmark, a building – anything that they choose as their subject and is a topic that can be shown,” Mesolella said. “What we were kind of hoping for are some stories about the past and some present day.”
Mesolella said that while they are letting locals decide on what they want to submit, they are hoping specifically for stories on the Fruit Hill neighborhood, Yacht Club Soda, Mineral Spring “Turnpike,” any notable people from town, as well as some family stories.
In addition, Mesolella said that they like to get the high school involved with stories about the present day, and have students help with filming, sharing what is happening in their schools and what school is like for them. She said they also hope to see stories on annual local events and stories that present a well-rounded picture of North Providence.
She told The Valley Breeze that they have not received any story ideas yet, but they expect to receive some during a virtual meeting they will be holding. The meeting will go over story ideas, what people can do to get started, how people can film, and more. Clips from past segments will also be shown to give people a better idea on what they are looking for.
“It’s always great when we have people register for the meeting this far out because we know there is that initial interest, which is awesome,” Mesolella said. “We find that this particular show brings people out that might not have otherwise come out to tell a story, and I think it’s because there’s a familiarity with PBS and people naturally hear about it through word of mouth from their friends and neighbors. The idea around the documentary really resonates with people and brings a sense of town pride.”
Mesolella said that the average “Our Town” documentary has about 12 episodes, and that people have until May 14 to submit their video footage.
“Interview day is the last day people can submit their story footage, so that means they come here to this station, our producer will ask all the story participants a series of questions, and that interview will be intertwined with the story they are submitting,” Mesolella said. “Our interview day is Saturday, May 14, and that is the deadline for the actual story submissions themselves.”
Anyone who is interested in sharing their ideas can register in advance at www.ripbs.org/our-town/towns/north-providence/ for the virtual planning meeting that’s set for Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
“Our Town: North Providence” is currently slated to air on Sept. 7.
