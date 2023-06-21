PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– When it comes to creating affordable rental and home-buying options, Pawtucket Central Falls Development has continued to make deeper inroads than just about anyone since starting in 1990.
The organization is the only non-profit registered as a general contractor, since they build homes and rental units in addition to selling them.
With many families struggling due to the supercharged housing market, PCF Development provides alternatives.
“We’ve created over 300 rental units across Pawtucket and Central Falls as well as 150 homeownership units to date,” Linda Weisinger, executive director, told The Breeze.
Weisinger said there are several factors that make the goal of creating affordable units possible, including housing funding rounds in the state, but the challenge remains steep.
“There is a demand with housing, and we can’t keep up with the demand,” she said.
PCF Development has an extensive waiting list for apartment rentals due to the demand in rental housing. Since the rentals are affordable, many of the tenants won’t move unless they want to buy a home instead, Weisinger said. Potential homeowners simply need to reach out to PCF Development to see what is available.
“We highlight all opportunities available in Pawtucket/CF and the value of homeownership,” Weisinger said.
The homeownership program at PCF Development looks at a potential homebuyer’s income, credit, and savings to determine if they are eligible for the program and how much they can afford for a home.
The organization is always in talks for potential opportunities in Central Falls, and they recently got the green light to move on a project with the most recent round of low income housing tax credits.
“It’s an exciting development to create much needed housing,” Weisinger said.
PCF development is all about short-term projects that create long term results, she said, in the neighborhoods they work in.
“We provide opportunities for housing below the current market. Real estate value has escalated the value of property to buy,” she said.
PCF celebrated the grand opening of five new townhomes at 50 Mavis St. in Pawtucket with a ceremony on June 16. The townhomes were built on an underutilized vacant lot that has been transformed into modern living spaces for first-time homebuyers.
PCF has also been hired as a development consultant for a property owner who is looking to construct units that are 500 feet away from the new train station in Pawtucket. More details about that development are currently being worked out, said Weisinger.
PCF also lends expertise to private developers who might own property and want to create workforce housing but don’t know where to start.
“By hiring PCF development, we can provide expertise on leverage funding as well as oversight to the construction or renovations of property,” Weisinger said. “It’s helpful for property owners that don’t know where to start, that there is a resource/community based organization that is available to help with redeveloping property.”
Through its small building construction program, PCF employs a four-person construction crew that builds single and two-family houses sold to homebuyers. The organization also offers 20 educational programs per year including a bilingual homeownership program delivered in English and Spanish.
“HUD-approved courses are required when you are paying a first-time homebuyers mortgage,” Weisinger said. One-hour free informational workshops are also offered and PCF Development hosts a three-hour course on the landlord/tenant law.
Enrollment in their courses can vary; Weisinger said they had 26 participants for one course and there were 10 that registered for the tenant/landlord course.
“We see the highest number of participants in the fall and the new year,” she said.
Some 150-160 people graduate from their programs annually.
“We are about educating those at all stages of homeownership, those ready to buy as well as those thinking about it,” she said.
Several PCF neighborhoods once known largely for crime are now known for mostly quiet neighborhood living.
The process for getting a home through PCF Development is straightforward.
“Since it is based on income, we have an application process where we collect documentation and then review it to determine eligibility and qualification of a buyer,” Weisinger said. Income, she added, is a critical component, with the level of debt that people are carrying being one of the barriers to buying a home.
“That’s why it is important to attend programs during the year, to understand all different aspects of purchasing a house,” she said. “The collective, comprehensive approach leads to a stable homebuyer. Our goal is to sell to someone who’s been through the education program and to create a successful homeowner.”
Another aspect that Weisinger mentioned was home equity, where there is a gap in the homeownership rate.
“We want to fill the gap with each and every house sold as an organization,” she said.
PCF Development has ramped up that effort in the last several years, selling 29 homes over the past three years and has now supported more than 100 homeownership units in Pawtucket and Central Falls.
“Overall, we’re facing a housing crisis, and there’s not enough affordable opportunities available, and that’s what we try to offer,” she said.
With June being homeownership month, PCF’s focus is on filling the housing equity gap and increasing homeownership rates locally.
“We are committed to increasing access to homeownership,” Weisinger said.
