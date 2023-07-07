LINCOLN – Mario Carreno, a member of the School Committee and the Lincoln High School Renovation Committee, reported that the new Physical Education Center will be completed on time and on budget.
According to Carreno, the PEC achieved substantial completion on June 30, and will officially open for students on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.
Carreno said just a few more pieces need to be completed such as the final fittings, the switchgear, and the solar panels, which will be installed in August.
“This follows the exact timeline shared with the building committee last summer when the project started,” he said.
The Town Council adopted the resolution approving the PEC construction back in September 2021.
Council chair Keith Macksoud said the council approved the project with the knowledge that the facility had to be substantially completed by June 2023 in order to “take advantage of the extra money we received as bond premium.”
Construction officially began almost exactly one year later in September of 2022. The town held a “groundbreaking” ceremony on September 8 to mark the start of the project.
Just a few months after that, Lincoln officials hosted a “topping-off” ceremony in December 2022 to mark a major milestone in the construction of the Physical Education Center. At this ceremony, crews added the final steel beam to the frame of the building.
“Lincoln is fortunate that the Physical Education Center project is on time and on budget,” said Carreno.
“This is testament to Project Manager Downes Construction, Contractor Ahlborg Construction and all the members of the school building committee, especially Co-Chairs Carvalho and Macksoud, that have worked together to ensure a successful project that will continue to provide Lincoln students with the 21st century learning spaces they deserve.”
The cost of the project came to about $8.3 million, but qualifies for over $4.7 million in state reimbursement. Carreno told The Breeze that the first reimbursement payment will arrive September 15.
The town is currently trying to determine an official date for the ribbon cutting ceremony, an event that will allow parents, students and residents to see the new facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.