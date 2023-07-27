LINCOLN – While the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center was substantially completed on time and on budget, School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho says the finishing touches are taking a little longer than expected.
For the town to take advantage of extra funds received as a bond premium, the PEC had to be substantially completed by June, meaning the facility can technically be used for its intended purpose but is not fully finished.
While the project met the deadline, officials say the remainder of the project is taking slightly longer than anticipated. Goho said it is not due to lack of planning, but because of massive supply chain issues as a result of the pandemic.
“There has been a worldwide supply chain issue with switchgear, which provides power to building structures. We always knew that this item would average anywhere between 50 and 60 weeks to arrive, and we are being told that it is due to arrive on Aug. 1,” he said.
Once the switchgear arrives, Rhode Island Energy will work with the PEC contractors to get the building powered. After that, flooring will be installed and cured. Goho said other small details can then be added to the PEC.
Officials were hopeful that the facility would be open and ready for use by the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, but that will no longer be the case. Goho said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for the end of September, but even then, the PEC may not be fully functional. If not, he said, it will be very soon after.
Once up and running, the PEC will be used on a daily basis for LHS physical education classes, student athletes and for town youth and recreational leagues.
With the project coming to a conclusion, the School Committee is embarking on a comprehensive athletic facility study at Lincoln High School and is now looking to improve outdoor spaces such as Tiberii Field.
In addition to improving outdoor spaces, the committee has decided to also enhance the existing high school gym by adding new padding to the walls.
“When the existing high school gymnasium was remodeled, the padding on the walls behind each of the two basketball backboards was value engineered out of the project due to budgetary constraints,” Goho said.
Since then, he reported that several members of the community have commented on the appearance of the padding, saying it looks out of place and doesn’t match the rest of the gym.
At the July 17 School Committee meeting, the committee sided with the community, and voted in favor of the purchasing and installation of new padding behind the basketball backboards. The new padding will match the padding in the PEC and include the new Lincoln Lion logo that can be seen on the front of the PEC and across the district.
“We feel that this upgrade will truly complete the appearance and modernization of the existing gymnasium at a very reasonable cost,” said Goho.
