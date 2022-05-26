BLACKSTONE – Although both Blackstone Millville Regional’s valedictorian and salutatorian have known for over a year that they were in each respective rank, they each corroborated that there was no competition between them. Instead, they spent their time focusing on making the most of their high school experiences, filling their time with sports, community service, and, of course, academics.
BMR’s valedictorian for the Class of 2022 is Cristina Pedorella. She is the daughter of Maria and Joseph Pedorella of Blackstone. Pedorella is also the granddaughter of Aldo Cecchi, former superintendent of the Blackstone Millville Regional School District.
While at BMR, Pedorella has taken eight AP classes and has earned the recognition of AP Scholar with Distinction. She received the Harvard Book Award, Future Women Leaders and STEM Award, and was chosen to represent the Blackstone Millville Regional School District at the Worcester County Superintendents Awards. She has also received High Honors every semester, is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council.
Pedorella is on the varsity track and field team, qualifying for the Massachusetts Division 2 District Meet in 2019. During her four years at BMR, Cristina has participated in the Blackstone Valley Youth Leadership Academy, tutored fellow students in math and Spanish, and volunteered during the summer’s weekly food distribution.
Outside of school, Pedorella is an active member at Daniels Farmstead. She has been volunteering at the farm during the summer farmers markets and other special events since she was in the 4th grade. Her work at the farm contributes to the preservation of this historical landmark in the town of Blackstone. Out of every activity she’s involved in, Pedorella told The Breeze that she’s most passionate about the farm stand because of how close it is to her family, both sentimentally and geographically.
In 2021, Pedorella created The Charger Chronicles, a monthly column in the Blackstone Enlightener that showcases events occurring at the high school. She is a member of the Milford Stingrays Swim team and is employed by Gold Fish Swim School in Milford, Mass.
Although Pedorella applied and was accepted to many small colleges, she will be attending College of the Holy Cross in Worcester as a Magis Scholarship recipient.
“I applied to small schools because BMR is a small school in itself, and I formed close relationships with teachers and my friends. They have everything you need to succeed, and that’s what I want in a college class too,” Pedorella said. She plans to major in biochemistry and Spanish, which she believes will help her serve a greater population once she’s a doctor someday.
BMR’s salutatorian is Madison Higgins, the daughter of Walter and Sharon Higgins of Millville, Mass.
By the time she graduates, Higgins will complete four different AP classes, showing mastery over every core subject. Her scores from her 2020-2021 AP exams earned her the recognition of AP scholar. Higgins also earned the Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester in her junior year for her hard work, talent, and ambition.
Not only has Higgins succeeded academically, but she also has been involved with BMR’s sports teams. She has been part of the varsity softball team since freshman year and has shown leadership with her captain position since junior year. This team qualified for both the Central Mass Tournament and playoffs last season, and the team plans to go further this season. Higgins also started playing varsity volleyball sophomore year, where continued dedication was needed as they won the Central Mass Tournament this year and qualified for playoffs as well.
While at BMR, Higgins was also involved in arts-based extracurriculars. She has played flute since 5th grade and is part of Advanced Wind Ensemble, which won gold at their yearly competition twice during her high school career, and she was even a member of the nationally recognized Marching Band for three years.
Higgins demonstrated leadership in both of these bands as a section leader and head chair. Her passion for music also led her to induction into the Tri-M Music Honor Society, which she joined sophomore year and served as the vice president during her senior year. Higgins is also the secretary for the National Honor Society which she also joined sophomore year. Both societies have allowed Madison to give back to her community with countless hours of service and collaboration with others.
She is attending Roger Williams University in the fall and is planning to major in biology.
“I plan on doing research, I really want to work in a lab when I’m older, I want to become some kind of technician,” Higgins said. As for what kind of research, she’s eager to explore different topics at RWU. “I’m leaving it open for right now, and whichever I gravitate towards and go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.