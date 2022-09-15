WOONSOCKET – Mariam Kaba, a peer mentor at Woonsocket High School, had tears in her eyes as she and her fellow peer mentors recalled the transition from lockdown back to in-person high school. They sat down with administration and members of The Woonsocket School Committee on Monday, Sept. 12 to speak about their involvement with The Peer Mentorship Program.
“COVID was a really hard year,” Kaba said.
The grant-funded Peer Mentorship program focused on mental health first aid was promoted at Woonsocket High School after students came back to school following the events of 2020. Coordinator of Project AWARE for Woonsocket Schools, Gigi DiBello, said they wanted Woonsocket students to be a part of the solution in helping students transition back. She added that peer mentors such as Kaba are able to take the experiences that they went through to help others.
“There’s a lot more of them there than there are of us,” she said. Teachers also became trained in mental health first aid, as they worked with Mentor Rhode Island in ramping up the program, particularly this year during freshmen orientation and throughout the school year.
“Our hope is that we have a grant through Mentor Rhode Island through the federal appropriation money to work with a number of districts so students can have more activities and go deeper into peer mentoring,” said DiBello.
Ciara St. Germain, also a peer mentor, said that coming back to school and rebuilding connections with friends and teachers helped her become a lot happier. She said people could automatically see the difference in her mental health while stuck at home.
“That makes me want to help other people, we all know what it’s like to not have someone around because of COVID,” she said. St. Germain adds that she’s spoken to many sophomores in particular who were afraid to take their masks off this year after spending their entire first year in school wearing one.
“A lot of people hid behind the mask (at first),” she said.
Mandolyn Holliday recalls seeing the opportunity through Google Classroom. The process to become a peer mentor at the high school involves responding to the form that is sent out among the students and going through an interview.
“We had 100 applicants for this year,” she said. “I remember seeing the shirts and saying, I want to do that.” Before the 2022-2023 school year, the school came up with a total of 88 peer mentors who would be at freshmen orientation in August. The commitment to be a peer mentor is one year, as well as an initial two-hour training session with Mentor RI. The recruitment specialist involved in this training is Christopher Margadonna.
As well as Mentor RI, Woonsocket is also involved with programs such as Rhode Island Student Assistance Services. They offer different training courses that students have an option to attend. During freshman orientation, students participated in specific ones, from teen violence in relationships to drug abuse courses. They also worked with new students in ice breakers to get to know the students they would be helping out during the school year.
“(It helped) set your own icebreakers to get the freshmen talking,” said peer mentor John Scully. “I don’t know you, you don’t know me. It’s great to know each other, if you don’t want to get to know me, I’m just here if you need me at all.”
“I brought so many kids to their classes,” added St. Germain. “Especially walking into a room that’s already full, to this day it’s still scary. Being able to help them means a lot to me, and it helps me grow.”
The peer mentors say that the biggest advice they can give students is to get involved and open up, as high school can fly by. St. Germain added that before COVID, she was not super close to any of her teachers. When she came back, she built a relationship with a specific teacher who has helped her.
“One of the biggest messages that the peer mentors try to get out is to get involved,” says Debra Bacon, a health career instructor and nurse at Woonsocket High School, as coming into high school is also a time for teens to realize that they are their biggest advocates. Bacon says that she can tell that this year, administration can see how the program has helped more students get more involved with their classes and extracurricular activities than ever before.
“My mom and dad are really proud of me. I’m taking the chance at the opportunities given to me,” said Kaba. “They always let me know that they’re so proud of me and that I’m one of the strongest people I know, even if they’re my parents.”
“If the four of you are representative of the 84 peer mentors, this group is a great asset to his school. Darn it, this school is in great shape for its future and present needs,” said School Committee Chairperson Paul Bourget.
“It’s not easy to advance yourself and to give yourself, you’re sharing a lot of yourself, you’re exposing all of yourself to everyone and to yourself. What a fabulous bunch of kids you are,” he added.
“(It’s showing that) you’re a high school student too. Explaining to them I have school work too, I know you’re stressed about it. I may be as well. We’re going through the high school experience together,” said Scully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.