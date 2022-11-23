SCITUATE – Mail-in ballots helped secure the win for incumbent School Committee member Coleen Pendergast and a recount solidified her three-point win over Republican Lori Hart LaFauci.
Pendergast initially landed behind LaFauci during the Nov. 8 election, leaving her nine votes behind at 2,201 to 2,210 votes. Pendergast said she was considering a recount that night, and the next day saw she had gained the lead after additional mail-in ballots were counted.
In total, a Nov. 18 recount put Pendergast down one vote from the final election count, to 2,226. LaFauci’s final count did not change in the recount, remaining at 2,223 votes.
Pendergast said she understands the desire for a recount because every vote for either candidate should be counted.
“The biggest point is that every vote counts,” she said.
Pendergast explained her thought process for initially wanting a recount, though in the end, LaFauci requested one.
“It’s counting everyone who voted for you. Everyone who votes for you, their votes should be counted,” Pendergast said.
Pendergast added that historically, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to vote by mail, and she said she felt confident additional mail ballots would be in her favor.
Each ballot in recounts was fed through counters last Friday and ballots kicked back were inspected by the Board of Elections and each candidate. She said an example of why a ballot could be kicked back is a person voted for four candidates in a “pick three” category, such as the School Committee race.
Pendergast said from election night to the recount, she experienced a roller-coaster of emotions and results. She said though she initially thought she lost, mail-in ballots brought her into the third spot, putting her on the committee, but only by six votes.
Overseas votes came in later and dropped her lead to only four votes.
“I won, I lost. I won and I lost. Then I won,” she said.
Pendergast said she is excited that voters elected her to four more years on the School Committee. This will be her last term, she said, adding she is happy that she will be able to finish the work the School Committee began.
Scituate has a five-member School Committee with four-year staggered terms. In addition to Pendergast, incumbent Erika McCormick won her bid for re-election to the committee, as well as newcomer and Republican Colleen Rose, who was the top vote earner.
Pendergast’s husband, Kevin Pendergast, and School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias were not up for re-election this year.
Pendergast added that parental representation is important on the board. When she started, she had a child in each school. Now, she said she has one child left who attends high school.
“When we’re done, we’ll all have spent 12 years in Scituate schools,” she said.
Pendergast said part of the reason she decided to run for re-election is to continue being the Democratic voice on the committee. She said she hopes to find new candidates for future years, though ideally, she would like to see more Scituate boards be non-partisan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.