SCITUATE – Mail-in ballots helped secure the win for incumbent School Committee member Coleen Pendergast and a recount solidified her three-point win over Republican Lori Hart LaFauci.

Pendergast initially landed behind LaFauci during the Nov. 8 election, leaving her nine votes behind at 2,201 to 2,210 votes. Pendergast said she was considering a recount that night, and the next day saw she had gained the lead after additional mail-in ballots were counted.

