SCITUATE – If someone really, truly wants to ride the penny-farthing bike, built in the early 1900s, from the Hope Historical Society archives to be shown this weekend, Board Member Fred Faria said they’d have to sign a waiver first.
“I wouldn’t ride it,” he said, laughing.
The bike represents one in a three-part exhibition hosted by the Hope Historical Society for its 15th annual meeting this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. in the Hope Barn on Ryefield Road in Hope.
Faria said that unlike other historical or preservation societies, the Hope Historical Society likes to open and share its archives during its annual meeting. In his words, the group shows off its “most interesting things” during its annual meeting.
“We keep gathering all this historic stuff and it never gets shown. Typically, we wait for people to come to us to see stuff. This is our chance to show what we have,” he said.
Over the years, Faria said the society has accumulated historic documents and items from Scituate and its surrounding towns. Of course, he said, HHS has “tons of reservoir stuff.”
He said the archives include digital documents and pictures that representatives from the volunteer organization worked diligently to scan. The HHS hopes to show people what types of things they have for residents to see.
“We are not a yard sale storage place,” he said. “History is ongoing because we are out gathering things.”
The program will feature three exhibits from its archives including the donated 1900 penny-farthing bicycle, a historic parade dress cap from the Hope-Jackson Fire Company, and a game where attendees try to identify buildings from a 1950s painting.
“We’re going to show and make a game of it to see who can identify the most buildings. We’ll have some sort of prize for the winners,” Faria said, adding he will not provide any hints.
Faria said the bicycle, which is known for its distinct assembly of a large wheel in front and a small wheel in the back, looks perilous to ride. And he would know, as he said he cycles all over. He said it weighs around 40 to 50 pounds, was made in Washington County, and is made of solid metal.
Faria said riders are high off the ground, and could very possibly fall off. Also, he said, a person would need a step stool to get on the bicycle. This particular bicycle was “crazy nice” for its time, he said, and people in the 1900s rode them frequently.
The meeting will serve as a jumping point requesting residents to join the October meeting with any Rhode Island artifacts in hand. At that meeting, Faria said the HHS will show a seven-minute World War II movie featuring Rhode Island. He said the government made the movie to promote state pride during the war, and it shows Rhode Island as it was in the 1940s.
“You’d be amazed at how many buildings are still standing, and what has changed,” he said.
Refreshments will be served at the annual meeting, and the election of HHS officers will also take place.
