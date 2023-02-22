NORTH PROVIDENCE – As Lt. Diana Perez prepares for her potential retirement in the coming months, she has one final big goal for the department she serves: Win national accreditation.
Perez, the accreditation manager for the department and the accreditation manager of the year for 2020, says they’ve been working toward this goal since August of 2021 after winning accreditation with the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission in 2019. They are currently under self-assessment with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.
As discouraging as the recent arrests of Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti on charges of embezzling money from the police union were, said Perez, what happened with them had nothing to do with internal processes. The goal with accreditation and the arduous task of winning it is to avoid future issues, she emphasized.
Petteruti served as property and evidence custodian, she said, but everything has been found to be in place in that department, as confirmed through annual inspections and audits.
“Unfortunately this happened, but we are good with our property and evidence,” she said, noting that a new property and evidence custodian has now been appointed. “This is why I’m big with the accreditation process, because it’s about checks and balances.”
National accreditation is a step beyond RIPAC accreditation, she said, with many more standards and requirements. She said she has no doubt that the department can earn the designation.
“It’s been a long process,” she said. “It’s not easy, but it’s something I always wanted to leave my mark on.”
Assessors arriving this week represents the next step in the process before a report is issued, and the department would likely go before the accreditation commission in July.
Accreditation is a progressive and time-proven way of helping law enforcement agencies calculate and improve their overall performances, state North Providence police officials. The foundation of accreditation lies in the adoption of standards containing a clear statement of professional objectives.
Participating agencies conduct a thorough self-analysis to determine how existing operations can be adapted to meet objectives. When the procedures are in place, a team of trained assessors verifies that the applicable standards have been successfully implemented.
“Accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement,” states the department website. “Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective.”
