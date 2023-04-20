SCITUATE – Perfect Puppy owner Scott Bergantino withdrew his application for a kennel license renewal at 1265 Chopmist Hill Road last week.
There was therefore no reason for the Town Council to make any decision on renewing the kennel license for the controversial store at their April 13 meeting. The store will still be able to sell dogs with its retail license.
According to Town Clerk Peggy Long, Bergantino decided to withdraw his application because he said it was “too much.” She said Bergantino informed her he only has the kennel license to be able to take in dogs that are returned for any reason.
Long said the pet store license is renewed every year. She added that Scituate Police Officer David Mack wrote a letter supporting the license.
“During our inspection of the facility, staff members were friendly and cooperative. All animals at the facility were found to be in good health and cared for properly. There were no disqualifying factors during our inspection,” Mack wrote.
Members of the Puppy Mill Free Rhode Island Facebook page called for residents to attend last Thursday’s meeting in protest of the license renewal. By definition in the Scituate ordinance, a kennel license allows for a certain number of dogs to be kept on-site for breeding, stud, or boarding purposes.
Bergantino’s retracted application requested up to six dogs ages 6 months and older to be kept in the kennel. Restrictions said dogs being boarded must be pre-owned and originally purchased at the Perfect Puppy.
Records of all transactions relating to adult dogs being taken in to be re-sold must be maintained and provided to the town along with regular renewal fees and documents.
Perfect Puppy was the only store in town allowed to sell kittens and puppies as of August 2019 when the Town Council unanimously voted to ban the retail sale of pets. Perfect Puppy was grandfathered in to be allowed to continue selling animals, but was prevented from breeding animals.
The store opened in 2014 after facing some opposition but ultimately being granted a license, which can transfer to Bergantino’s immediate family.
Critics say Perfect Puppy owners are sourcing dogs from inhumane puppy mills, and accuse the retailer of selling sick puppies.
Bergantino and his son deny using puppy mills, saying each puppy comes with a breeder’s name and origin.
In 2019, Bergantino said he did not plan on “double-dipping” on returned puppies, and would adopt out any dogs returned to the store.
