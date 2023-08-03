GLOCESTER – An online petition to allow weddings at the Mulberry Vineyards in Chepachet has received nearly all signatures toward its goal of 500, with petitioners urging town officials to allow its owners to host small weddings.
During the July 20 meeting, the Town Council voted 4-1 against allowing Mulberry Vineyards to host weddings, though the board had previously approved 19 events.
At the meeting, Mulberry Vineyards owner David Wright said that a local couple recently approached him requesting a wedding and he said the vineyard did not have the license to do so, but would ask the council.
The vineyard hosted a wedding the year before, he said, and it did not interfere with any of the neighbors. Some neighbors disagreed with Wright, and the council voted against allowing another wedding.
Lenora Bonn started the change.org petition stating that she is concerned about how not allowing weddings at a small family-owned vineyard reflects on the community. Bonn said that “a local, wonderful couple” is banned from having a small intimate wedding and the council is preventing couples who want to support small business in Glocester from making new memories.
She urges officials to allow Mulberry Vineyards to host weddings from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Petition signer Matthew Koehler said he could not have asked for a better place for his wedding reception.
“To have something like this in our backyard is just perfect, and to keep business local is what we all need to keep in the back of our minds. Thank you, Mulberry Vineyards,” Koehler wrote.
Tammy Harris said she signed the petition because people should be entitled to do as they please on their property.
Town Councilor Stephen Arnold previously voted against the motion to deny a wedding at the vineyard, and said he does not see the difference between a small wedding and a gathering he plans at his house. He said he was expecting around 50 people at his home, including family and children, much like the small wedding requested by the owners of Mulberry Vineyards.
“I’m not advertising this. I’m not making money off of it. It’s 4 (p.m.) to 9 (p.m.) with locals. It doesn’t seem like a large traditional wedding hoopla. It’s a completely different animal than what’s being asked for,” Arnold said.
Council President Will Worthy said the council had denied the wedding request already and did not understand why the business returned with the same request.
“If we’ve already told you that you can’t do something, why are you going to come back?” Worthy asked.
Resident and Mulberry Vineyards abutter Richard Pitisce said the issue is that the town does not have a decibel limit to define a noise nuisance. He said when abutters call the police on Mulberry Vineyards events, it is a subjective situation on whether the noise is too loud.
“Everyone who calls is false,” Pitisce said.
Worthy responded that he previously attempted to create a noise nuisance decibel limit, but ran into issues with people shooting guns, cutting grass, donkeys braying, and chickens clucking.
In a letter to the council, resident Kevin Lavoie asked why Wright was allowed to come back to the council with the same request. He said he strongly suggests the council deny the request, and said Mulberry Vineyards should stick to making wine.
“The fact that they are coming back to apply for what was specifically denied in the original application just six months ago shows total disregard and disrespect for the council’s decision and their neighbors,” wrote Lavoie.
