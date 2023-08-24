CUMBERLAND – A dream seven years in the making is finally set to become a reality at the Berkeley Business Center, 30 Martin St., where the Macari family and their brewer partners are preparing to open Phantom Farms Brewery in the former mill’s boiler room.
“We’re finally rounding the corner toward home,” says Jason Macari, who recently purchased Phantom Farms on the other end of town and plans to incorporate many of the farm’s offerings into the beers here, including eventually the peaches he planted specifically for this purpose.
Macari said they hope to have equipment fired up and running by the end of September, with a soft opening in November and a full opening by the end of the year.
Customers will be able to enjoy a food menu from the bar and sit down at tables on multiple levels of the brewery, all within easy sight of brewing production.
Macari and son-in-law Jay Neveu, general manager of the brewery, said they wanted a unique-high-quality experience for customers and brewery lovers that they can’t get anywhere else, so they’ve brought in husband and wife brewing team Oscar Garrido and Andrea Riera from Chile to get creative and bring their award-winning tastes that have won accolades around the globe.
“We’re excited to be joining an already established brewing community in Rhode Island,” as well as Boston, said Neveu.
Macari said he invited Garrido up for a week last fall, and Garrido brought with him a suitcase full of beer from his brewery. Some of the beers were so good that it compelled him to want a lot more of the same.
Garrido and Riera specialize in aged beers, and customers should also expect a lot of fruited beers from the farm, as well as a Phantom Farms cider. The peaches won’t be ready for a few years, but apples, blueberries and others should make their way into the flavor profile right away.
These partner brewers are different, but not too different, said Macari, adding that he was attracted to their fussiness over quality.
Garrido wanted him to plant all sorts of different fruits for different types of beers, said Macari, laughing, but he told him it’ll be one step at a time.
Riera, a documentary filmmaker, and Garrido met as brewers at rival breweries, but they say they’re excited to work together to bring great and unique beers to customers in the U.S. They promise a whole lot of flavor and creativity, aided by the easy access to the farm’s offerings. Garrido said some beers will be aged up to one or two years, and customers should expect plenty of interesting ingredients, from mushrooms to avocado.
Phantom Farms Brewery is being developed as part of the Macari family’s wider redevelopment of the Berkeley Mill into the Berkeley Business Center. Macari is in the process of developing solar carports in the parking lot, and has additional plans for the property to enhance it as a destination.
The brewery includes a pick-up window and four restrooms.
Neveu said there should be seating for up to 100 people inside the casual taproom, including 40 upstairs, and then another 50 outside. Customers will seat themselves and be able to absorb everything about the brewery at once, said Neveu, getting an up-close look at the process behind great beer.
Neveu emphasized that customers will find a unique experience and great beers here.
Workers have meticulously restored the inside of the brewery, said Macari, sanding down the beams that were once caked in charcoal to really highlight the old wood. Various features, including the drink rail, are made from wood reclaimed from the Berkeley Mill, and the original shape of the windows was maintained. Lights point upward from the top of beams near the ceiling, creating a great look for nighttime, they said.
Macari told The Breeze they expect to host plenty of corporate events, including get-togethers for those working in the Berkeley Business Center.
The building itself, which has plenty of space for production, canning and storage, will also be powered by solar, a perfect tie-in to the solar-powered brewing Garrido did back home, said the owners.
Phantom Farms Brewing joins a burgeoning craft beer scene in Rhode Island and Cumberland, including Ravenous Brewery located off Diamond Hill Road near I-295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.