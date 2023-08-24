The Phantom Farms Brewery team
Buy Now

Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey From left in the in-progress Phantom Farms Brewery space on Martin Street last Friday are, from left, Jason Macari, Oscar Garrido, Andrea Riera and Jay Neveu.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – A dream seven years in the making is finally set to become a reality at the Berkeley Business Center, 30 Martin St., where the Macari family and their brewer partners are preparing to open Phantom Farms Brewery in the former mill’s boiler room.

“We’re finally rounding the corner toward home,” says Jason Macari, who recently purchased Phantom Farms on the other end of town and plans to incorporate many of the farm’s offerings into the beers here, including eventually the peaches he planted specifically for this purpose.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.