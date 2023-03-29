PAWTUCKET – The owner of Philip Maxwell Auto on Humbert Street in North Providence is set to open a new multi-function auto shop at 501 Main St. in Pawtucket.
David Greaves Jr. sought and received licenses from the Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners last week to operate in the former Maaco body shop across from Atlantic Furniture and The Guild brewery and just up the road from the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station.
Greaves, a North Providence resident, told The Breeze he’s not sure yet about whether he’ll keep his North Providence location open.
He told the board last week, prior to receiving auto repair shop and secondhand shop licenses, that he plans to operate a repair shop, secondhand car store, auto body and rentals.
He will do business under the name PM Auto Sales, or Philip Maxwell Auto Repair, which he’s operated in North Providence since 2019. He said he’s been in the business since his days starting out sweeping floors.
Council President Terry Mercer asked Greaves if he plans to do any non-consensual towing, and he responded that he plans to do it “mostly just for myself.” He said there’s space for 40-50 vehicles behind the location, and another 40 parking spots.
Greaves approached District 4 Councilor Neicy Coderre prior to the March 22 meeting, but learned that redistricting last year actually moved the property into District 6 represented by Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
Coderre received assurances that they won’t be doing testing of cars in the street. Martins Stachowiak asked if the building is formatted the way Greaves needs it, and he said yes, that it was an active auto body shop for more than 65 years, and there’s no construction needed. He said they closed on the purchase of the property in April 2021.
Hours for the shop will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and Saturday by appointment. Greaves has nine employees now, and told the board he hopes to have 15 by the end of the year.
Martins Stachowiak asked that he remain cognizant of the city’s efforts to beautify the area around the train station, including new benches and greenery, saying the goal for everyone is to keep the area looking as nice as possible for those going to the train station. Greaves assured her that he’s “a little bit OCD” when it comes to cleanliness.
