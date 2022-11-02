CENTRAL FALLS – Many hands made lighter work for community volunteers revamping the Philips Street Garden in Central Falls last week.
Last Thursday, Oct. 27, volunteers from Central Falls High School, City Hall employees, Cox Communications, AARP, Groundworks RI, Builders Surplus, and Lowes of North Providence and North Smithfield gathered to refurbish the local community garden.
Speaking last week, Mayor Maria Rivera said the city, because of its dense population, is often focused on housing projects and “doesn’t often have the opportunity” to work on projects like the Philips Street Garden. However, she said it’s important for the city to preserve green space like this for quality of life, and to combat impacts of climate change. Dense urban areas can become heat islands, areas that are significantly warmer than rural areas due to human activity, and increased green space can help mitigate this effect.
Groundwork Rhode Island Executive Director Amelia Rose last week said they have been planning the project with the city for roughly a year. The non-profit organization based in Pawtucket helps make Rhode Island’s urban communities healthier and more resilient places to live by improving the physical environment, and by creating economic opportunities for local residents through job training, employment, and social venture programs.
Area residents were invited to give feedback on the redesign plan for the garden space earlier this year. Residents Raquel and Nolberto Cuya, who live across the street, were among the volunteers last week, and said they were excited to use the revitalized community garden.
This summer, volunteers cleared out old garden beds and removed chain link fencing along Perry Street. Crews from Lowes and Groundworks RI last week took on heavier tasks of cutting out sections of the concrete sidewalk to install tree planters along Perry Street.
Other volunteers, including a dozen students from Central Falls High School, raked the area and helped plant new trees and native, or near-native, garden plants that bloom in different seasons to promote color year-round. George Christie, a volunteer with Groundwork RI, said urban green spaces can often be neglected, despite being “doubly critical” to the quality of life for residents in these areas.
Rivera credited her Chief of Staff, Zuleyma Gomez, for applying for and receiving multiple donations and grants for the city project. Funding included a $15,000 grant from Cox Communications, a $5,000 donation from Builders Surplus and a $75,000 Lowe’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant, for a total of $109,000 in funding.
Science teacher Kerri Valentine has been using the garden for educational purposes for a few years now. Among other activities, she said students in her class learn to grow basil and tomatoes hydroponically, in water, at school. They then transplant them into the Philips Street Garden. The plan for the new garden includes an outdoor learning space with a circular seating area next to raised garden beds.
Beyond the garden features and learning tables, the area will include a seating area with chess tables. Furniture is expected to arrive sometime this month.
A few student volunteers were interviewed in Spanish by film crews from AARP, who will produce a video about the Philips Street Garden. The video, they said, will likely be published once the “after” footage has been captured in the spring after grass has been seeded.
