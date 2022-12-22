Pamela Bhatia
Buy Now

Bhatia

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Pamela Beth Bhatia says she decided to convert her blog posts written while living in India into a book with the intention of gifting her sons with memories of their time living abroad.

Bhatia, a native of North Smithfield and international award-winning photographer who has traveled to 16 countries to tell stories through images, says her book “Finding Light: A Mother’s Journey to India and the Light that Led Her Home” was originally written about the experiences of living in another country.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.