NORTH SMITHFIELD – Pamela Beth Bhatia says she decided to convert her blog posts written while living in India into a book with the intention of gifting her sons with memories of their time living abroad.
Bhatia, a native of North Smithfield and international award-winning photographer who has traveled to 16 countries to tell stories through images, says her book “Finding Light: A Mother’s Journey to India and the Light that Led Her Home” was originally written about the experiences of living in another country.
Bhatia owns Artistic Images Studio in North Smithfield, and is also a member of the Professional Photographers of America & PPARI, Photographers without Borders, the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, and the American Association of Professional Women. She serves on the board of directors for Let Love International and is an international economic ambassador to the state of Rhode Island and holds numerous national awards for her photography. She is also the founder of Artists without Borders, an online vessel to help artisans in developing countries provide for their families.
“I originally started writing for my kids, and they were so young at the time and I wanted them to remember the experience of what they went through,” said Bhatia. She says that for a while, she didn’t do anything with the book as it was mostly just a blog. But around five years ago, she decided to make the choice to finish it for herself.
“I go back to some of the stories and I remember sitting on that balcony,” said Bhatia, as she thinks back to her memories of how it felt in that moment to consider moving back home in terms of her marriage and her children. She said she couldn’t call anyone back home, but she missed her mom group back in North Smithfield. While detailing thoughts and experiences she said tested everything she knew and believed in, throughout the book Bhatia offers inspiring messages around her broken marriage, missing purpose, culture conflicts, differences in opinion of what a successful woman, wife, and mother should be, and the difficult life choices that will ultimately define her. Each chapter starts with an inspirational quote that gives a preview into the chapter.
“I had to dig deep within myself to make that choice and I think back to that choice and I know I made the right one,” she said.
She added that while she was still living in India, she got a publisher based there to go through the book chapter by chapter.
“It all came together,” she said. She adds that she never thought of herself as being a writer, referencing the concept of self sabotage. But she says that as a photographer, she is always looking for the perfect light, the golden hour, which she compares that to life. She said she hopes everyone can take away something from their own story by reading her book.
“Whether you’re in a small town in the USA or in a third world country, you have to know what’s inside of you and what you need,” she said.
