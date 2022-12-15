LINCOLN – Construction of a new Physical Education Center on the Lincoln High School campus is nearing a big milestone next week. Crews will be adding the final steel beam to the frame of the building during a “topping off” ceremony on Monday, Dec. 19, at 2:15 p.m. The public ceremony was pushed from Dec. 8, due to a delay in procuring a crane.

Town Council President Keith Macksoud, who chairs the PEC Building Committee, said the topping-off ceremony not only marks the last beam to be placed, but celebrates how “quickly and efficiently” the project came to fruition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.