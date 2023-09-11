NORTH PROVIDENCE – Centredale developer Shane Piche says he too is frustrated by how slowly his work to develop a new restaurant on Smith Street has proceeded.
Piche, responding to a letter to the editor from a resident fed up with the “big hole across from Town Hall,” said the path toward replacing the former Mazey’s Restaurant at 2017 Smith St., which was destroyed by fire in January 2020, has been a rockier one than he expected, but the plans are still on.
Resident Theresa Lawrence said in her letter that a foundation was poured and a fence around the parcel partially goes over the hole, presenting a “huge blight and safety hazard.”
The Breeze wrote in June that Piche was planning a “1950s-inspired diner” serving breakfast in a new restaurant next to his Stella Sweets. He said then that he hoped to have the building done by the end of this year, with a foundation already in at the time.
But Piche said this week that a series of challenges have caused the planned project to grind to a crawl, including waiting on utility companies, planning around existing conditions and infrastructure going back 120 years, seeking approval from the Historic District Commission, lack of availability of materials and climbing product costs, and doing all of the work himself as the contractor.
“Believe me, it’s not a bigger eyesore to anyone than it is to me,” he said. “Everyone wants it done faster. We all want the same thing, but time and money are two things no one has enough of.”
Plans are also potentially shifting based on the needs of the community and market conditions, he said, with some question over whether to put studio apartments or short-term housing similar to what he did above Stella’s next door in.
This project has to work economically for him and should be advantageous for the town, said Piche, who also owns the nearby Centredale Revival Company restaurant.
The project is proceeding at “a snail’s pace” due to all the moving parts, added Piche, but he’s doing his best, including working with officials to improve the sidewalk in front of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.