LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him.
The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust Picozzi, despite his run-ins with residents over leash law violations and other alleged incidents.
Picozzi spoke at-length during the community comment portion of Monday night’s school board meeting, providing an update on how he plans to move forward following two incidents of questionable behavior at Lincoln High School that prompted calls to police.
Addressing his colleagues, Picozzi said certain events in his life have impacted his behavior. He spoke about concussions and getting “hit in the head” as a young athlete.
“I’m not crazy, I’m not psychotic, but I was on the football team,” he said.
“While I’m not making excuses for my transgressions, I believe life is a journey,” he said, acknowledging that he is an elected official who “has to think a little more about how I react to situations … but I’m working on it.”
“Life is about improving, working on your mistakes and I’m getting there,” he added.
After 52 years in town, Picozzi said he knows who his friends are and that he’s not concerned “about all of that out there because I know myself and I’m transparent.” He said he takes responsibility when things go wrong, but wonders if “anyone else does.”
In response to the allegations against him, Picozzi said the accusation that he was spitting sunflower seeds on a town field is false, because he’s allergic to them, but he again admitted that he was walking his dog on the field when it’s not allowed.
Referring to one incident on the field, Picozzi said there was “back and forth” between himself and another town resident resulting in the police being called. Picozzi left to take his dog home and returned to the field alone to run. While he was there, he said his son called to say there were officers at their house looking for Picozzi.
Police returned to the football field to issue Picozzi a leash law violation. It was an awkward exchange, Picozzi said, because he used to coach the police officer. He said he tried to explain himself, apologized, and went home.
About a month later, on Aug. 8, Picozzi was walking his dog on the field again when he saw a football coach “up on the hill video recording,” he said, adding that they later “had words” and that police were called again. He then received a second leash law citation.
He implied there was some level of politics involved with the accusations, saying “if you don’t drink the Kool-Aid in this town you’re nothing.” He’s a Hall of Fame athlete, but said the kids don’t feel they can come to him for advice.
“If you don’t agree with certain people in this town, if you have to make tough decisions against certain people, you’re nothing. I have a problem with that,” he said.
“That’s the other side of the story,” he added. “I’m a big boy and I’m a fighter. I have some things to improve on that I’m going to improve on, but there are some people in this town who look at you like you’re nothing.”
In conclusion, Picozzi said he’s going to be taking “some time off” and promised to “correct the transgressions” made. He apologized that the situation got to this point.
He added in an email to The Breeze, “I have communicated with (the) resident who the argument was with, we are both satisfied and there are no hard feelings.”
Following Picozzi’s comments, several local residents who are running for office spoke on the matter.
Town Council candidate David Hart said the committee shouldn’t have broken its own rules to give Picozzi 10 minutes to speak, and said Picozzi’s apology should have been done in closed executive session.
Senate District 17 candidate Cameron Deutsch stood by his call for Picozzi to resign, but said he’s content for now with giving Picozzi the opportunity to grow. His issue, he said, is with the lack of accountability on the issue, with comments being dismissed as “he said, she said.”
“That just seems disingenuous,” he said, urging the committee to be transparent to the public and to make a clear statement that the alleged behavior won’t be tolerated.
Another council candidate, Bonnie Taylor, said she was disappointed that this wasn’t an item on the agenda. She wished Picozzi, who had since left the room, the best, and said she hopes he finds “a little peace in his heart so his alleged outbursts don’t happen again.”
School attorney Ben Scungio then addressed the public, explaining that the school board learned of the alleged verbal exchange between Picozzi and another individual on Ferguson Field in July. Both the town and School Department immediately sought legal counsel, he said, and Chairperson Joseph Goho corresponded with the complainant on multiple occasions “to discuss options relative to his concerns.”
At that time, Scungio said, the complainant requested that the School Department take no public action and make no public statement in order to protect his anonymity. The council received the same complaint, and asked the school board to take any action deemed appropriate.
“Certainly, if the allegations contained in the complaint were true and accurate, the entire committee would strongly agree that the words allegedly used by Mr. Picozzi in the exchange were clearly inappropriate and offensive. Mr. Picozzi has said publicly that an exchange did happen, but that some of the information and allegations in the complaint is not accurate,” Scungio said.
Picozzi was accused of using a homophobic slur in the first altercation at the field, but he denies doing so.
Scungio added, “Mr. Picozzi has publicly apologized for the exchange and has said that he intends to seek support for some personal difficulties he is presently experiencing.”
He emphasized that, at the time of the exchange, Picozzi was not acting on behalf of the committee.
“As far as the School Committee taking any further action at this time, beyond weighing in on Mr. Picozzi’s actions, neither state law nor the town charter provides the committee with the authority to sanction or remove an elected official from office,” he said. “This committee has no power to take other action against Mr. Picozzi, if such action is warranted.”
He said there will be no further comments on the matter, “since one or more of the parties may be involved in potential litigation.”
(2) comments
You’ve heard of Johnny Appleseed .We have Johnny Sunflower seed .
Why has the School Committee and Town Council ignored this ongoing issue? The lack of leadership is astounding. Per the School Committee By-Laws they can vote to recommend removal to Town Council:
“ By a vote of the majority of the Committee, the Committee may sanction a member who does not comply with the individual limits, responsibilities and ethical standards set forth in this Article and in applicable law. Such sanctions may include public censure, referral to the Rhode Island Ethics commission, referral to the Town Council for removal or impeachment from elective office for cause as provided in the Lincoln Town Charter.”
At minimum does this not violate anti-bullying policy and deserve censure?
Elected officials MUST be held to a higher standard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.