LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him.

The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust Picozzi, despite his run-ins with residents over leash law violations and other alleged incidents.

oldtimer Jr
oldtimer Jr

You’ve heard of Johnny Appleseed .We have Johnny Sunflower seed .

Parent in 02865
Parent in 02865

Why has the School Committee and Town Council ignored this ongoing issue? The lack of leadership is astounding. Per the School Committee By-Laws they can vote to recommend removal to Town Council:

“ By a vote of the majority of the Committee, the Committee may sanction a member who does not comply with the individual limits, responsibilities and ethical standards set forth in this Article and in applicable law. Such sanctions may include public censure, referral to the Rhode Island Ethics commission, referral to the Town Council for removal or impeachment from elective office for cause as provided in the Lincoln Town Charter.”

At minimum does this not violate anti-bullying policy and deserve censure?

Elected officials MUST be held to a higher standard.

