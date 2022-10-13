LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi has apologized for his behavior following incidents at Lincoln High School that prompted calls to police.
According to police reports obtained this week by The Breeze, officers responded to the LHS football field on July 13, where Picozzi was observed by police with his dog running on the track with no leash. As police approached him, “he was verbally berating the calling party, who wished to remain anonymous,” the report states.
When the “no dogs” sign was pointed out to him, Picozzi allegedly identified himself as a school board member and said he walks his dog there often.
The officer reported that Picozzi became “argumentative,” mimicking the officer and calling him a tough guy. Police later responded back to the track to issue Picozzi a leash law violation. Picozzi then indicated that the sign didn’t mean anything, and said he’d continue to bring his dog there.
On Aug. 8, a high school athletic coach told police that Picozzi became confrontational and used an expletive when asked to remove his dog from the field. He was fined $50 for his second offense disobeying the town’s leash laws.
Picozzi maintains that some of the “words he’s being accused of using are not accurate,” but admitted he could have handled himself better.
“I was concerned as to why this person was questioning me about having my goldendoodle puppy Ivan on the field,” he said, noting that the resident pointed out the “no dogs” sign. “It was ironic, as he was ignoring the sign posted that reads ‘permit required to use field,’” Picozzi said.
“Technically, nobody should have been on Ferguson Field,” he said, adding that the resident “rebuffed anything I said while I was attempting to explain my role and why I was on the field in my capacity as chair of our capital subcommittee.”
“Admittedly,” Picozzi said, “I got a little upset at the gentleman who confronted me and in retrospect, I could have handled it differently, as I am going through a very difficult time personally right now.”
He apologized “to anyone who has been offended by the situation,” and said he plans to “reflect and access appropriate support, and grow to be in a better place.”
For those reasons and for personal medical reasons, Picozzi said he’s “taking some time away” and will have no further comment.
Gould defends decision to post letter
About a month after the first incident at the field, the resident involved in the Picozzi incident emailed School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho about the altercation and forwarded the communication to the entire Town Council and the town administrator.
The resident wrote that he hoped to keep his name confidential for fear of possible “covert retaliation,” but many residents learned his identity when his email was posted on Facebook ahead of the council meeting (and his letter displayed on the projector during the meeting).
Town Administrator Phil Gould defended his decision to post the resident’s letter on last month’s public council agenda after a handful of residents accused him of publishing the letter as a “political move” against his former opponent for town administrator, Picozzi. Others have said it was irresponsible to publish the resident’s name.
Gould said the assertion that the issue was somehow a political move is “extremely misguided,” adding, “unfortunately, when campaign seasons are underway, some individuals will resort to making such claims without knowing the facts.”
Asked about his decision to publish the letter and include the resident’s identity, Gould said he and the council received an email on Aug. 15 “from a town resident who wanted to bring to our attention his concerns about the conduct of a School Committee member.”
“The email we received referenced the incident, with an attached email that had been sent to the chair of the School Committee. The context of the email indicated that the resident would rather not be identified if possible, but would be willing to be identified if necessary,” he said.
After conferring with the town solicitor and Council President Keith Macksoud, Gould said the resident was contacted, and that it was explained to him that in order for his correspondence to be part of the record and placed on the council agenda, his name would need to be included on the complaint.
“The resident agreed to this, and that is why the council president placed it on the September council agenda,” Gould said.
When the allegations against Picozzi went public, he was removed as co-chairperson of the building committee overseeing construction of the LHS Physical Education Center. Picozzi was not in attendance at this week’s meeting.
The School Committee is expected to discuss next steps with Picozzi during next Monday’s meeting.
