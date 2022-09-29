LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field.
Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some of the accusations being made against him.
The issue came to light via a communication on last week’s Town Council agenda, submitted by a local resident who shared his name but said he wished to remain anonymous for fear of possible retaliation.
The resident wrote to the council about a recent interaction he had with Picozzi that resulted in the resident calling police. He accused Picozzi of taunting behavior, and said Picozzi hurled a homophobic slur at him.
The interaction occurred over the summer when the resident was playing catch with his sons on the football field. Picozzi, he said, was letting his dog run on the field without a leash.
When asked to keep his dog off the field, Picozzi allegedly mentioned his position on the school board.
“He started asking me if I work at the school, I told him I do not, he told me he does (stating his position) and that he is in charge. I pointed out that he should then be aware of the signs indicating no dogs,” the resident wrote, alleging that Picozzi then taunted him in urging him to call the police, indicating that nothing would happen.
When the resident called the police, he said Picozzi called him a homophobic slur in front of his children, and told him that his outfit was “too sexy” to be wearing in public.
“There were numerous other argumentative and condescending comments with myself, (retracted) and the police officer,” the resident wrote, “... but the hate slurs and sexually-oriented harassment that could not even be restrained in front of my 10-year-old are the most concerning for someone who so freely advertises his school leadership position.”
Someone posted a screenshot of the communication in a local parents group on Facebook. The post quickly gained attention before Picozzi himself jumped into the thread to defend himself.
He denied using homophobic slurs, but said he and the resident did “exchange vulgarities” at the field. He called the accusations “a crusade against him” by the town administrator, and accused the administrator of using the police as “minions to retaliate against people he doesn’t like.”
Reached by The Breeze, Town Administrator Phil Gould declined to comment.
Another Facebook poster brought up previous bullying allegations made against Picozzi last May, noting that Picozzi never apologized for comments that a fellow school board member should “be a man” and that “all you need is a skirt.” She called for Picozzi’s resignation.
When the original poster said they chose to remain anonymous because Picozzi is “seemingly psychotic,” Picozzi wrote, “psychotic or too much for you and some to handle because you are weak-minded and spoon-fed your whole lives.”
Picozzi later deleted many of his comments.
Reached by The Breeze for comment on the allegations, Picozzi admitted that he did walk his dog on the field, but adamantly denied using any homophobic slurs.
“We did have words, but that’s all I can comment on. What he’s saying, I did not call him that,” he said, though he said he does regularly walk his dog on school property while he’s checking the grounds for any issues to report back to the School Committee.
“As far as the dog, I didn’t focus on that sign,” he said, noting that there’s also a sign noting that people need a permit to use the field.
Regarding the fallout, Picozzi said he has no comment, “just that there’s a lot of retaliation going on. A lot of hateful people singling me out because I address things directly when I have a problem, and people holding grudges from years ago … there’s a lot going on.”
He said he has no issue or gripe with the town administrator.
In addition to the “false allegations” being made against him, Picozzi said he’s most hurt by the fact that the person who called the police that day diagnosed him with a personality disorder in his letter to the council.
“I was hurt and embarrassed by those comments,” he said, as well as the comments on Facebook. “I’m not psychotic.”
Picozzi said he’s “just trying to do his job to the fullest.”
Picozzi again denied using homophobic language, and said he loves gay people. He also denied allegations that he’s retaliatory, saying he’s “not that type of person.”
The situation overall has gotten out of control, he said. This was a personal interaction that began when the person in-question asked Picozzi to get off the field, and Picozzi said he felt the need to stick up for himself.
“He started this interaction. I wasn’t even near him. I tried to explain my capacity with the School Department in a professional manner,” he said. Picozzi admitted that he does sometimes “get heated,” but said he’s “not taking the heat on this one.”
“I’m embarrassed and hurt by this,” he said. He declined to comment further.
School Committee chairperson Joseph Goho said he received a previous email about the alleged incident, and followed up that email by speaking to the resident by phone.
Goho said they discussed the allegations at length.
“At that time, I also provided information to the sender regarding avenues that could be pursued pertaining to the allegations. From my personal perspective, if the allegations were proven to be true and accurate as reported, it is my opinion that the language used is very inappropriate and offensive,” he said in an email. “It should be noted that the School Committee member in question has refuted the allegations relative to the language used.”
He said the person involved requested that Goho “take no further action” following their conversation, as he wished to remain anonymous.
Goho then “became aware of various social media posts on Facebook regarding the alleged verbal exchange at Ferguson Field in July,” adding that “the social media comments were concerning to me and to many members of our community.”
Goho said he discussed his concerns with various municipal leaders, and spoke to “the School Committee member involved” directly.
“I expressed my opinion to that member that the content was not appropriate and requested that the comments be immediately deleted. The School Committee member agreed and deleted the comments,” he said.
Goho said he has since appointed school board member Steven Carvalho as the new co-chairperson of the Physical Education Center Building Committee, pending approval by the Town Council at their next meeting.
Finally, he said, he’s asked the School Department’s legal counsel to guide the School Committee “as to the next steps, if any,” and was therefore unable to comment further.
The council also responded to the issue briefly during their meeting last week.
Council President Keith Macksoud entertained a motion to send the communication regarding Picozzi to the school board chairperson, and for them to report back with any actions taken.
Councilor TJ Russo said, “I know this is not really under the purview of the Town Council from an authority perspective, but some of the allegations that are contained in this correspondence are concerning, to say the least.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni echoed Russo and said some of the allegations are very disturbing.
“I think it will go to the right venue and everyone will have their chance to hopefully tell their side of the story and the truth will come out,” he said.
(1) comment
Entitled and homophobic. This guy had prior bullying allegations as well. Good riddance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.