LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field.

Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some of the accusations being made against him.

Entitled and homophobic. This guy had prior bullying allegations as well. Good riddance.

