LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field.

Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some of the accusations being made against him.

Lincoln Lifer
Lincoln Lifer

Lincoln school committe used to be a calm rational group until Picozzi got elected. Never heard committe members talking about revenge and minions until this clown came along.

Ida
Ida

It takes a bigger man to admit when he is wrong, take constructive advice to seek therapy for ill behavior, and earn respect back. All benefit. For some, this is too difficult to do unfortunately. They just don’t get it. And yes, applies equally to women.

Bob Lincoln
Bob Lincoln

Not surprised at the entitlement that some public officials express. Many years ago, when I was a firefighter, a school official parked his car on the ramp in front of the rescue, and when asked to move it, refused and stated that 'if they get a call, I'll have it out of there before they even get to the truck.'

I prayed for a call, as I told my captain that if the car was still there when the door went up, I would push it out onto the street with the rescue. Unfortunately, it was a quiet night, and so there was no accountability.

Fuzzywuzzy
Fuzzywuzzy

This guy is on a power trip. He knows he can't bring a dog onto that field, but the rules don't apply to him. I've seem him in action, he should be removed from office completely.

Derrick L
Derrick L

Entitled and homophobic. This guy had prior bullying allegations as well. Good riddance.

