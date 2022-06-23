SMITHFIELD – Growing up in the school system with cerebral palsy, Smithfield’s Dan Pieroni always had to work a little harder and find solutions around his disability to do well in the classroom.
Now, at 37, Pieroni recently graduated with his second master’s degree in school counseling from Providence College and plans to use his experience to help students who are struggling in school.
Cerebral palsy affects Pieroni’s fine motor skills and vision. He cannot operate a vehicle, though he is mobile. His handwriting is almost illegible, though he has worked on it as much as he can. He said that is what held him back the most in school. On appearance, he seems fine. But Pieroni and his high school classmates were aware something was different.
“I always had to work harder, try harder, to be where I needed to be. My teachers would tell me I had great problem-solving skills because I need to be creative. I needed to be to get my work done,” Pieroni said.
Pieroni did not always want to be a teacher. His first degrees - a bachelor’s from Curry College and a master’s from the University of Rhode Island – are in communication studies. Pieroni wanted to go into media journalism. Alex Trebek is his hero, he said.
The jobs and the pay weren’t there; he couldn’t drive, so he went into teaching at the suggestion of former Scituate Supt. Lawrence Filippelli, who said it was a good side hustle.
“I can’t turn down money. But, I really enjoyed it. It changed my plans completely,” he said.
Pieroni then began subbing for Scituate and Smithfield High Schools on a fairly regular basis. He said he liked the flexible hours that allowed him to go to college. Eventually, he left Scituate High School after seven years of subbing, and later Smithfield High School ran out of work for Pieroni.
Pieroni said returning to substitute teaching at Smithfield High School was cathartic. His favorite teacher and counselor, Vin Zibelli, helped him get his foot in the door where Pieroni later practiced counseling for his degree.
In between substitute teaching and attending Providence College, Pieroni toured the state speaking at a Youth Leadership Forum where he discussed overcoming many obstacles to succeed. He discussed his experiences in schools with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) and 504 Plan, which is a plan for accommodations for students with disabilities.
“I told them my experiences with an IEP and 504 Plan with kids by being very open and honest and guiding them. I am a success story, I have two master’s degrees,” Pieroni said.
His talks also discussed transitioning from high school to college, and how he made it successful.
“I realized that I made a difference in these kids’ lives. Parents would come up to me, students would come up to me, and ask me for advice. They thank me for talking. It felt good to know I’m making a difference with these kids,” Pieroni said.
Now, Pieroni is hoping he can put his counseling degree to good use as he is looking for a new beginning somewhere. He said he likes high- and middle-school-aged students, but also agrees that guidance can begin as early as elementary school.
“I really think kids need mentors right now,” he said.
Pieroni said he’s felt what it’s like to be the student who is a square peg trying to fit into a round hole. He said sometimes, students take alternative routes to get to the same solution. Sometimes, the solution is the problem, he said.
“It’s about finding the right route for each student. Finding the right environment where they will succeed. It’s about removing the systemic barriers that are limiting the path to success,” Pieroni said.
While Pieroni said he still is not sure where he’ll end up next year, he said he is proud of where he is and where he’s been. Besides loving the job, Pieroni said he has something special not typical in potential employees.
“I don’t know anybody who has navigated the challenges I have to be a counselor,” he said.
