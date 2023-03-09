Air Ventures flight instructors Auclair, Robinson
Air Ventures of Smithfield flight instructors Doug Auclair, left, and Will Robinson were awarded Best Flight Instructor and Distinguished Flight Instructor in the Eastern United States by the Airplane Owners and Pilot Association.

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield flight instructor and founder of Air Ventures Flying School Doug Auclair may not have been a pilot if he took the advice of his guidance counselor. But he followed his heart and after almost 20 years of flying, he has been awarded 2023 Best Flight Instructor in the Eastern U.S.

The Airplane Owners and Pilot Association also gave Air Ventures instructor Will Robinson recognition as Distinguished Flight Instructor this year.

