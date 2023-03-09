SMITHFIELD – Smithfield flight instructor and founder of Air Ventures Flying School Doug Auclair may not have been a pilot if he took the advice of his guidance counselor. But he followed his heart and after almost 20 years of flying, he has been awarded 2023 Best Flight Instructor in the Eastern U.S.
The Airplane Owners and Pilot Association also gave Air Ventures instructor Will Robinson recognition as Distinguished Flight Instructor this year.
Both said they are honored by the recognition.
Auclair began flying in 2008 and has since earned the National Association of Fight Instructors Master Flight Instructor certification three times. He founded Air Ventures at North Central State Airport in Smithfield back in 2010.
Auclair almost didn’t become a pilot after his high school guidance counselor advised him against pursuing a career in aviation. The counselor incorrectly informed Auclair that he could only get his pilot’s license through the military.
Auclair took matters into his own hands a few years later and earned his first flight license from Horizon Aviation at T.F. Green Airport after two months of flying every day. At the time, Auclair was working as a graphic designer, which he hated.
Auclair thanks his mom for signing him up for Aviation Career Education Camp in Quonset when he was 13. The camp ended with him in flight for the first time, and he was hooked.
“I signed up to be a pilot. I learned from summer camp that I didn’t have to go to the military to be a pilot,” he said.
Today Auclair hosts his own youth exposure program, EAA Young Eagles Program, to introduce young people to aviation and inspire them to pursue careers in the field. He also helps facilitate the Black Pilots of America Aviation Career Education Camp, which provides opportunities to learn about aviation and the aviation industry to students from diverse backgrounds.
“It’s about exposure. I want to help people who wouldn’t have access to see opportunities in aviation,” he said.
Auclair said aviation had a profound effect on his life and he wants to give back to local communities as much as he can.
For Auclair, making it could have been getting his license to live out of a Volkswagen bus on the beach and to fly banners. While he’s never flown banners, he said he’s accomplished more than he ever dreamed.
“This is the best thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” he said.
Auclair continued earning certificates with Horizon Aviation and eventually became an instructor at the school. He said flying has been the most impactful thing that has happened in his life.
“It’s the only thing I ever wanted to do. My first memory is of a plane flying over my house. It wasn’t a decision that I made,” Auclair said.
In 2010, Auclair left Horizon Aviation to start Air Ventures in Smithfield, with not much money in his pocket. He’s since grown the company to run five planes with several instructors, providing a pathway for anyone who decides they would like to fly.
Despite the advice of his counselor, who told him that there are no jobs in aviation, Auclair said he and his students are thriving. He explained how there is a massive pilot shortage, and getting a license doesn’t necessarily mean flying for the commercial industry. He said he has former students who fly private planes, work for the Central Intelligence Agency, and other lucrative jobs.
“My objective is to tell them yes, we’re going to do it and build a plan to get you where you want to be,” he said. “All you have to do is walk through that door. Anybody can do it. We’re here to hammer out the details.”
Auclair has a bachelor’s degree in aviation science and is completing a master’s degree in space operations from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Though office life is not for him, these days he’s spending more time on the ground developing training materials to ensure proper maintenance of the planes.
Auclair employs several flight instructors, including Will Robinson, who received recognition as a distinguished flight instructor from AOPA within his first year of working at Air Ventures.
Originally from Chicago, Robinson said he always knew he wanted to be a flight instructor, and took a job with Air Ventures after earning his instructor’s certificate. He primarily works with flight students, some as young as 14, and others past retirement age.
“It’s a passion for me. From a young age, you’ll see pictures of me wearing shirts with airplanes (on them),” Robinson said.
“It’s about getting people ready for success in aviation,” he added.
Robinson said the school offers an introductory flight lesson for $199 to help give prospective students a taste of flight. He said almost no one has walked away not wanting more air time.
“Aviation is the safest form of transportation. It’s such a cool thing to do to be able to teach flight,” he said.
